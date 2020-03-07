BRISTOL, Va. — Her delicate fingers glided over several rows of keys on the vintage organ. She turned and beamed as cascades of pendulous notes draped the aisles and pews within the warm sanctuary of Central Presbyterian Church.
“It’s music that gives you a sense of quiet and calm,” said Joy Briggs, organist at the church.
Central Presbyterian Church welcomes one and all to its annual Lenten Noon Organ Meditations. Scheduled on Wednesdays at Noon during Lent from March 11 through April 1, each installment features a different organist from the area.
Participating organists include Alice Sanders (March 11) of First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport and Nick Andrews (March 18) from St. John’s Episcopal Church in Johnson City. Jacob Moorman, and organ student, steps forth on March 25. Finally, Stephanie Yoder, who hails from Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bristol, Virginia, concludes the series on April 1.
“I’m not playing this year,” Briggs, 84, said.
The program encapsulates reflection, one of many tenets of Lent. Other aspects of Lent include prayer, doing penance, repentance of sins, the denial of ego, almsgiving and fasting.
“The key is, what do you do with it?” said Ann Aichinger, pastor of Central Presbyterian Church.
The organ meditations offer an opportunity to consider life and all of its tentacles. Come, sit, listen, and ponder. Think of life. Contemplate anything.
“When I’ve played, I’ve gotten notes from people who said it brought them a sense of peace,” Briggs said. “One note said that he concentrated on a stained glass window, and it brought out the beauty when I played.”
Fans of music, do not attend with expectations of Stevie Wonder-styled music. No kidding, right? Instead, selections may well encompass traditional sacred fare to broaden such to incorporate classical from Bach.
“It’s not a recital. The latest hits off Broadway aren’t appropriate,” Briggs said. “But it doesn’t have to be sacred. It’s music for Lent.”
Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, which this year was on Feb. 26. Traditionally, Lent commences for 40 days as a preface to Easter. Litanies of customs envelop Lent. Included among them, practices of fasting and reflection permeate the hallowed Christian period of time.
Central Presbyterian’s staging of organ meditations fosters Lent’s aspects of deep thought.
“For about four years at least, I’ve made all of them,” said Robert Campbelle, music director at Central Presbyterian. “It’s what Lent is all about. We greet each other, talk with each other before and after. During the music, we sit. It can be profound.”
Personal improvement may flourish. Like canvasses painted in the moment with myriad thoughts applied, folks can equip themselves in multitudes of ways such that theirs and the lives of those of whom they interact thereafter improve.
“Oh,” Campbelle said, “it’s incredibly uplifting. When you listen to the organ meditations, it can help you decide what to do. Sometimes, I gain new insights on ways I can do things better.”
For instance, fasting. Some practitioners of Lent apply literal interpretations to the realm of fasting. Consequently, one may refrain from eating a beloved food item, such as chocolate or cherry pie.
“Lent can be many different things for many different people,” Briggs said.
For instance, Pope Francis indicated that fasting may include the honing of one’s discipline — and not simply the practice of refraining from particular morsels of food.
“Fast from anger, fast from judging people,” Campbelle said. “Those are the kinds of thing I try to do.”
It takes but a few moments.
“It’s 30 minutes in the middle of the week, when things can get crazy, to pause, to hear incredible music from incredible musicians,” Aichinger said. “Sometimes I’ll read through Psalms. It gives you time to breathe. We don’t dictate what you do. Be in the presence of God. Be in the presence of beauty.”
Reflection incurred during Central Presbyterian’s organ meditations could inspire a person to make a personal alteration. It could dull one’s impatience, ease anger, increase empathy, decrease anxiety.
“It’s a time to think of our own lives, how to deal with things in life that can keep us from being better human beings and Christians,” Briggs said.
In a sense, Lent provides ample time for people to take inventory of their lives. It’s a time to make proper adjustments such that life blooms all the more magnificently.
“It’s a pretty big deal,” Campbelle said.
Likewise, the organ reverberates as a pretty big deal. As Briggs played on Wednesday afternoon, music as if painted from a Renaissance master informed all who heard that beauty was afoot.
But it’s far more than beauty. More than a pretty painting on a wall or sound in the ear.
“It’s only to the glory of God,” Briggs said, “that’s what the organ is made for, for the glory of God.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.