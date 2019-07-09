As major coal producer Blackjewel LLC goes through bankruptcy proceedings, employees at some of the company’s mines in Southwest Virginia report that work has halted at its facilities and recent paychecks are bouncing.
Sponsored Feature
Hearing loss can have far-reaching consequences. It can affect relationships, work, recreation, safety and more. Perhaps the biggest blow is how it affects cognitive function.
Online Poll
Would you rather have an outdoor dining strip on Sixth Street in downtown Bristol or keep the current nine parking spaces?
To increase foot traffic downtown, Bristol, Tennessee, officials hope to turn a section of Sixth Street into a downtown dining strip. To add the strip, the city will eliminate nine existing parking spaces along the eastern sidewalk and widen a section of Sixth Street’s western sidewalk from the Angry Italian restaurant to Top Hat Magic Supply from 5 feet to 12 feet.
H. Ross Perot, the colorful, self-made Texas billionaire who rose from a childhood of Depression-era poverty and twice ran for president as a third-party candidate, has died. He was 89.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **