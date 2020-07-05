I met Ken Mink about a dozen years ago on a tour of North Carolina’s ski slopes.
He’s a gregarious guy, outdoors-minded and loves to tell a tale.
And that’s only natural, since he’s a retired newspaper man.
Now, he’s got books to his credit as an author. Among the latest offerings carries an intriguing title, “American Cowboys Secret Oil Wells Saved England in World War 2.”
Mink’s historical fiction in this book spans 19 chapters.
The self-published paperback is based on a true story from the summer of 1943 when England was in a bitter war with Germany.
At the time, England was running out of oil.
But as it’s told by this author from Maryville, Tennessee, the country of England had a secret small oil field that used outdated equipment but still produced about 300 barrels a day.
This was far from what the military needed, according to Mink.
Facing an oil shortage, England found a link to much-needed fuel — thanks to a plot that involved sending oil equipment to a monastery, where it shared space with students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.