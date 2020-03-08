GATE CITY, Va. — Nearly three decades ago, I spent a year living in Weber City, a tiny town between Kingsport, Tennessee, and Gate City, Virginia.
Weber City is essentially a pass-through community in Scott County, Virginia — and a little neighborhood where stores and homes cling close the railroad tracks and the four lanes of U.S. Highway 23.
Back up in Gate City, the courthouse town of the county, I took a recent short stroll from the Scott County Courthouse to the larger part of the downtown district.
And I found a mural near the corner of King Avenue and Jackson Street.
That mural does not show Weber City.
But, still, it says so much.
Painted in 2012, this spiffy splash of multi-colored paint demonstrates the distinct dynamics of a 539-square-mile region immediately west of Washington County, Virginia.
How great the artist — signed “Payseur” — was able to capture many scenes of a land well worth exploring.
Like the Carter Fold.
That’s a legendary landmark at Maces Spring, a speck of a community in what is now more commonly called Hiltons. Here, you’ll find Saturday night shows that follow an all-acoustic tradition that dates to 1974 at the A.P. Carter General Store.
Who is A.P. Carter?
Quick answer: He was the leader of The Carter Family, a musical trio which was discovered at Bristol, Tennessee in 1927 at the famous “Bristol Sessions” and became known as the First Family of Country Music.
In A.P. Carter’s day, trains ran from Bristol to Mendota and onto Maces Spring. That rail line is gone; part of it has been converted into the Mendota Trail of Washington County.
But back to Scott County: Trains are still a big part of the history and business. And that’s represented well on this mural with a steam locomotive.
In another corner, I found the Bush Mill — a structure built in 1896 at Nickelsville. It’s owned by a local Ruritan Club.
And what about waterfalls?
Look on this mural for the Falls of Little Stony, hidden in the Jefferson National Forest along state Route 72, about midway between Coeburn and Dungannon. On this mural, you’ll find a kayaker taking the plunge off the upper falls — a 24-foot midair drop — as a fly fisherman tries to snag trout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.