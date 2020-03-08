BHC 03082020 GATECITY1 - TRAIN

But back to Scott County: Trains are still a big part of the history and business. And that’s represented well on this mural with a steam locomotive.

 JOE TENNIS/BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

GATE CITY, Va. — Nearly three decades ago, I spent a year living in Weber City, a tiny town between Kingsport, Tennessee, and Gate City, Virginia.

Weber City is essentially a pass-through community in Scott County, Virginia — and a little neighborhood where stores and homes cling close the railroad tracks and the four lanes of U.S. Highway 23.

Back up in Gate City, the courthouse town of the county, I took a recent short stroll from the Scott County Courthouse to the larger part of the downtown district.

And I found a mural near the corner of King Avenue and Jackson Street.

That mural does not show Weber City.

But, still, it says so much.

BHC 03082020 GATECITY6 - moar oF the mural

Painted in 2012, this spiffy splash of multi-colored paint demonstrates the distinct dynamics of a 539-square-mile region immediately west of Washington County, Virginia.
BHC 03082020 GATECITY3 - music at cater fold

The mural depicts music at Carter Fold.
BHC 03082020 GATECITY3c closeup of the ap carter general st

The mural depicts A.P. Carter General Store.
BHC 03082020 GATECITY4 bush mill

The mural depicts Bush Mill — a structure built in 1896 at Nickelsville. It’s owned by a local Ruritan Club.
BHC 03082020 GATECITY2 - falls of little stony

The mural also features the Falls of Little Stony, hidden in the Jefferson National Forest along state Route 72, about midway between Coeburn and Dungannon. 

Painted in 2012, this spiffy splash of multi-colored paint demonstrates the distinct dynamics of a 539-square-mile region immediately west of Washington County, Virginia.

How great the artist — signed “Payseur” — was able to capture many scenes of a land well worth exploring.

Like the Carter Fold.

That’s a legendary landmark at Maces Spring, a speck of a community in what is now more commonly called Hiltons. Here, you’ll find Saturday night shows that follow an all-acoustic tradition that dates to 1974 at the A.P. Carter General Store.

Who is A.P. Carter?

Quick answer: He was the leader of The Carter Family, a musical trio which was discovered at Bristol, Tennessee in 1927 at the famous “Bristol Sessions” and became known as the First Family of Country Music.

In A.P. Carter’s day, trains ran from Bristol to Mendota and onto Maces Spring. That rail line is gone; part of it has been converted into the Mendota Trail of Washington County.

But back to Scott County: Trains are still a big part of the history and business. And that’s represented well on this mural with a steam locomotive.

In another corner, I found the Bush Mill — a structure built in 1896 at Nickelsville. It’s owned by a local Ruritan Club.

And what about waterfalls?

Look on this mural for the Falls of Little Stony, hidden in the Jefferson National Forest along state Route 72, about midway between Coeburn and Dungannon. On this mural, you’ll find a kayaker taking the plunge off the upper falls — a 24-foot midair drop — as a fly fisherman tries to snag trout.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments