Damean Mathews explores a wide variety of subjects in a recently released book.
A former writer for the Bristol Herald Courier, Mathews now works for the Bristol Public Library in Bristol, Virginia.
His 2019 offering, “Tales of the Mysterious and the Macabre: Stories from the Appalachian Foothills,” is a breezy bunch of experimental prose.
In this small book, Mathews includes chapters called “Cards,” “Aurora,” “Bugs” and “Becoming Men.”
“I’ve been writing for the larger portion of my adult life, and I decided in the summer before my junior year of high school that I was going to try to make it my profession and my career,” Mathews writes in the book’s introduction. “I’ve been writing seriously since 2007, and I haven’t looked back.”
Mathews writes about “When the Wind Blows” in one story.
“The lesson I have to teach is one that proved difficult to learn — one that, unfortunately, could only be taught by experience,” he writes.
In another story, “The Face of Death,” Mathews recalls how he first experienced death at age 12.
“Everything in my life changed then. I could feel that Death had left his mark on me — for what reason I did not know,” Mathews writes.
“I turned away from him and from my best friend whose life was leaving his body — and I ran. I’m not ashamed to say it. I ran as hard as I could, and I haven’t stopped since.”
Where did he run?
“I left my hometown behind, fearful of the encounter I’d had, and began traveling the world.”
