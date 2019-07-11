Music in July
Got music?
Get some every Thursday night throughout July courtesy the city of Bristol, Virginia. Locate Cumberland Square Park. Huddle close to the stage tonight at 7 for Shooter.
Led by Frank and Wes Perry, Shooter goes way back in the Tri-Cities. A four-man versatile band, they’re as apt to tackle Roy Orbison’s rocker “Oh, Pretty Woman” as Keith Whitley’s country number “Don’t Close Your Eyes.” Folks can dance to, sit to, rock, ruminate or remember to Shooter. Call it another memorable night on tap and time in the birthplace.
If You Go
» What: Music in July Concert Series
» Who: Shooter
» When: Thursday, July 11, at 7 p.m.
» Where: Cumberland Square Park, 200 Lee St., Bristol, Va.
» Admission: Free
» Info: 276-654-7275
» Web, audio and video: www.shooterband.webs.com
Fun Fest
Ladies and gents, start your engines.
Time to race? Yep — to Fun Fest in downtown Kingsport. Slated to burn rubber off many a walking, talking, loving fans of music and culture from Friday, July 12, through Saturday, July 20, Fun Fest doubles as a music fest and cultural exposé.
Pop singer Andy Grammer headlines on Saturday, July 20. Christian rockers Needtobreathe open for the “Honey, I’m Good” singer. Country’s Tyler Farr leads soul revivalists War and Treaty on Friday, July 19, while contemporary Christian vets the Newsboys lead on Thursday, July 18. Add ‘em up. Brand another chapter in the four decades of Fun Fest as alluring.
If You Go
What: Fun Fest
When: Friday, July 12-Saturday, July 20
Where: Downtown Kingsport
Admission: $15-$75 (for concerts)
Info: 423-392-8800
Web, audio and video: www.funfest.net
Jesse Black
Nashville spawns dazzling carousels of music.
Spun from that ever-spinning wheel, Jesse Black represents contemporary Music City. Hear him ply a blend on Wednesday, July 17 at the Harvest Table Restaurant in Meadowview. He’s worth the drive. Grab a fresh bite of music made from no borders applied.
Groove along as Black digs from his new album, the eclectic “Wabi Sabi.” Songs that inspire “oh, snap” responses vary from a flash ’n’ funky “High (Back on the Pavement)” to a syrupy slow and grinding “Me.” Slabs of soul (including “Don’t Chase Love”) swab Black’s deck in a flourish of rhythmic explorations and harmonic distillations. Hey, it’s music to get lost in, dance to or love by.
If You Go
» Who: Jesse Black
» When: Wednesday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m.
» Where: Harvest Table Restaurant, 13180 Meadowview St., Meadowview
» Info: 276-944-5142
» Web, audio and video: www.jesseblackmusic.com
Music Notes
“I love those bright lights and country music.”
So goes the country classic by Bill Anderson. Hear the Country Music Hall of Fame member sing that and many more when he makes his career-first appearance in Bristol on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Paramount Center for the Arts.
Long beloved as Whisperin’ Bill, the veteran singer and songwriter of such standards as “City Lights” for Ray Price and “Still” for himself, expressed nearly a decade ago his wish to perform in the Birthplace of Country Music. That night, he sat backstage at the Grand Ole Opry and remembered some time spent in Bristol.
“That night, it was back in the ’60s,” said Anderson, “I did an interview on radio in Bristol. But to the best of my recollection, I have never performed in Bristol. But I want to.”
Tickets for Anderson’s concert are on sale now. At press time, prime tickets remain, including a handful on the front row. They start at $27, culminate at $47 and amount to priceless moments to come.
Announcement of Anderson’s date in Bristol accompanied two more. Fellow member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Mel Tillis, died in 2017. His son, Mel Tillis Jr., continues. With his band, The Memory Makers, the son of the late country legend drops by the Paramount on Friday, Sept. 13.
On sale now, tickets to see Mel Tillis Jr. run from $22 to $27.
Hold the hoss for one more. Country’s Lorrie Morgan turns up at the Paramount on Sunday, Oct. 6. Daughter of Country Music Hall of Fame member George Morgan, Lorrie Morgan emerged in the late 1980s and ’90s ablaze such hits as “What Part of No” and “Five Minutes.”
Excellent tickets, priced from $48 to $71.25, remain. To buy tickets and for information on the aforementioned shows, visit www.paramountbristol.org. Otherwise, visit the box office at 518 State St. or call 423-274-8920.
Paste magazine gifts an album’s worth of music in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Flip to www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/pastestudiosampler/paste-studio-sampler-1. Find Paste’s June 2019 sampler that features blues’ Keb’ Mo’ to alt-rock’s Dashboard Confessional.