BRISTOL, Tenn. — As nightfall cloaked downtown Bristol on Monday night, light snow gathered on the backs of cars and in the minds of children. Happiness, afoot.
Wonder of another yet connected sort coagulated inside the comfy climes of Theatre Bristol. Santa walked by, waved, kept walking. Elves, too. The lawyer, he smiled, yet not in the same manner.
Welcome to Theatre Bristol’s “Miracle on 34th Street.” That’s the gist that permeated as cast and crew prepared a full-dress rehearsal for the show that opens Friday and runs on weekends through Dec. 22 at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace in Bristol, Tennessee.
“It’s perfect for the whole family,” said Samantha Gray, producer of Theatre Bristol’s “Miracle on 34th Street.”
You know the story. Based on the movie from 1947 and set in New York City, an elderly fellow professes to be Kris Kringle. He looks like the jolly elf from the North Pole. Acts like it, too. Only thing, a series of adults — including the state of New York, think otherwise.
They, including prosecuting attorney Mara (Dan Gray), seek to commit Kris Kringle (John Kaywood) to a state mental hospital.
“I’m the one who’s trying to put Santa Claus away,” said Gray, a local pastor and oddly enough, former lawyer.
So on Monday, the full cast of about 35 convened to present the play in full costumes. A two-act drama that hums with humor and charm, Dottie Havlik directs Theatre Bristol’s ambitious “Miracle on 34th Street.”
“It’s a story of hope,” said Havlik, moments before rehearsal began. “I think it will help people get into the real Christmas spirit. It’s about belief and what that means.”
No deep giveaways.
However, Christmas carolers appear between each scene. Dressed in attire reminiscent of Victorian-era England, they sing such secular fare as “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls.” Likewise, they perform reason-for-the-season numbers including “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Go Tell it on the Mountain.”
Santa’s sleigh, large and painted red, awaited entry into the play from alongside Theatre Bristol’s seating area. Moments before its appearance, Kringle opens the play in discussion with a mental health official.
“I tell you, there’s nothing wrong with me,” Haywood as Kringle said.
A drunk Santa appears, liquored up and wobbling. Eventually, he falls, much to the chagrin of Kringle.
“You’re a disgrace to the uniform!” Kringle said.
Kringle agrees to replace the drunk Santa at Macy’s department store in New York City.
“He keeps insisting that he really is Santa Claus,” Havlik said.
Thus begins his odyssey to convince the populace of his real identity as Santa Claus. From children on his lap at Macy’s to courtroom encounters with Mara the prosecutor, Kringle’s journey elucidates issues of faith and belief as tangled with hope and reality.
Christmas wonder ensues.
“I love that it’s all about redemption,” Havlik said. “It’s believing in something that you don’t have any real basis to believe in. It’s a charming, magical story.”
