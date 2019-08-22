Pack your hiking boots and your dancing shoes, too.
Then circle the calendar for Aug. 31, when the Albert Hash Memorial Festival returns to Grayson Highlands State Park in the heavenly highlands of Grayson County, Virginia.
Lots of folks come to this state park to see the wild and shaggy ponies, roaming the rocky, mile-high plains of Virginia along the Appalachian Trail.
Or they’ll check out the rails-to-trails beauty at the Cabin Creek Trail, built on an old logging line leading to tumbles forming waterfalls.
Now add some sweet mountain music to the mix.
And you can see why spending the Saturday before Labor Day at Grayson Highlands State Park — about 90 minutes from downtown Bristol — might be so tempting.
For Martha Spencer, a musician from nearby Whitetop Mountain, Virginia, this festival hits home as a family gathering.
Featuring a farmers market, concessions and cakewalks, it’s named for the late Hash, a mountain musician who died in 1983.
“Albert Hash was my uncle and a well-known fiddler and fiddle maker,” Spencer said. “He married my dad’s oldest sister, Ethel.”
This memorial festival sprang to life a few years ago.
“My mom, dad and Albert’s daughter Audrey helped get it going,” Spencer recalled.
Today, that festival is staged by the Whitetop Mountain Band, which once starred Albert Hash onstage and now features Spencer singing and dancing to the delight of mountain music fans.
More than music, the festival also features crafters selling their wares on the shaggy lawn fronting the stage.
Here’s some history: Albert and Audrey Hash helped start the string-band music program at Mount Rogers School, which is now carried on by Martha’s mother, Emily Spencer, at Grayson County High School and Grayson Highlands School.
This year’s festival features The Crooked Road Ramblers, Larry Sigmon performing with Martha Spencer, Alex Leach Band, Mountain Park Old Time Band, Kelley & the Cowboys and Middle Fork Bluegrass.
Look for all the action at the Henderson Stage as well as a collection of Albert Hash fiddles on display at the festival this year.
In all, Spencer said, the festival “hopes to preserve and promote traditional mountain music, dance, crafts and instrument making, while honoring Albert Hash and giving back to the community through music.”