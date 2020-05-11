Wampler, Emma

School: Emory & Henry College
Future plans: Finishing Masters of Education in the Fall of 2020.
Accomplishments: B.A. in Interdisciplinary English Education with a credential in Special Education. Received an award for outstanding Supplemental Instructor.
Extracurriculars: Head Supplemental Instructor Ampersand Ambassador NEFF Work Study Delta Omicron Pi Social Sorority
Favorite quote: “Fair isn’t always equal.” -Rick Wormeli
Favorite memory: One of my favorite memories from college was when I finished my senior thesis. I worked hard on a critical analysis of “Black Mountain Breakdown” by Lee Smith. I was given the opportunity to present my work to my professors, family, and friends, and I was able to incorporate what I am so passionate about—special education.
Advice to future generations: Never be afraid to try something knew. You may find a new passion in doing so.
Parents' names: Amanda and Stacey Shell, and Adam Wampler
