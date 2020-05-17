School: John S. Battle High School

Future plans: I plan to attend Virginia Highlands Community College for one year to obtain my Associate's Degree. After this, I will be transferring to a four year university to pursue a degree in Secondary Education with Administration and/or Marketing.

Accomplishments: My accomplishments include: - A 2020 Class Valedictorian - Washington County Community Scholar - Selected as part of the inaugural "JSB 10." - Vice President of the National Honor Society - The 2020 recipient for the Washington County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship - Recognized on Virginia Highland's Community College's Merit List - Junior Marshall for graduation

Extracurriculars: I played all of the following sports: JV/varsity baseball, ran cross country, ran indoor track, and was going to play soccer my senior year. I am a member of all of the following: National Honor Society, Gifted and Talented Education, Student Council Association, Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Battle Buddies, and Prom Committee.

Favorite quote: "Be the change you want to see in the world." - Mahatma Gandhi

Favorite memory: My favorite memory from high school is all of the pep rallies, cookouts, student section themes, and games from the sports I've played.

Advice to future generations: My advice to future generations is to never take anything for granted. As we've learned, it can be gone in an instant, or things don't always go as planned. Work hard, make the proper adjustments as needed, and enjoy the little things!

Parents' names: Justin & Amy Senter

