Rickson, Candy

School: King University

Future plans: Currently working as a nurse and plans to attend law school

Accomplishments: Obtained MBA at King University

Advice to future generations: Never lose hope, and it’s never too late to obtain your dream

Parents' names: Shirley Rickson

