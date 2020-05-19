School: Holston High School
Future plans: Attend Southwest as part of the Flying Eagle Baseball Team.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society National Society of High School Scholars Washington County Community Scholar
Extracurriculars: Varsity Football, Baseball, Track Fellowhship of Christian Athletes
Favorite quote: .... but did you die
Favorite memory: Sacking the quarterback at the John Battle to end the game
Advice to future generations: Work hard to get what you want
Parents' names: Robert & Christina Millinger
