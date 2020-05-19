School: Holston High School

Future plans: Attend Southwest as part of the Flying Eagle Baseball Team.

Accomplishments: National Honor Society National Society of High School Scholars Washington County Community Scholar

Extracurriculars: Varsity Football, Baseball, Track Fellowhship of Christian Athletes

Favorite quote: .... but did you die

Favorite memory: Sacking the quarterback at the John Battle to end the game

Advice to future generations: Work hard to get what you want

Parents' names: Robert & Christina Millinger

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments