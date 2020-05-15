McKaig, Sean

School: Science Hill High School
Future plans: Attend East Tennessee State University as a Chemistry/ Science Major
Accomplishments: Awards: Blue and Gold Cord- FBLA Green Cord- Industry Certification Red Cord- Tennessee Tri-Star Scholar Maroon & Gold Ribbon with Lamp of Knowledge Medallion- Academic Achievement (President's Education Award for Academic Achievement) Maroon Ribbon with Cap & Scroll Medallion- State Distinction Black Ribbon with Book & Laurel Medallion- State Honors
Extracurriculars: Future Business Leaders of America
Advice to future generations: "put your phone down"...
Parents' names: Kelly Strickland McKaig and Steve & Donna McKaig
