McKaig, Sean

School: Science Hill High School

Future plans: Attend East Tennessee State University as a Chemistry/ Science Major

Accomplishments: Awards: Blue and Gold Cord- FBLA Green Cord- Industry Certification Red Cord- Tennessee Tri-Star Scholar Maroon & Gold Ribbon with Lamp of Knowledge Medallion- Academic Achievement (President's Education Award for Academic Achievement) Maroon Ribbon with Cap & Scroll Medallion- State Distinction Black Ribbon with Book & Laurel Medallion- State Honors

Extracurriculars: Future Business Leaders of America

Advice to future generations: "put your phone down"...

Parents' names: Kelly Strickland McKaig and Steve & Donna McKaig

