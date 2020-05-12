Jackson, Cassidie

School: Patrick Henry high school
Future plans: Attend VHCC and pursue a career in zoology
Accomplishments: Art scholarship
Extracurriculars: Cancer survivor, was a member of PHHS girls state tournament basketball team, member of FFA and FCA
Favorite quote: Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get
Favorite memory: Being a part of the state tournament basketball team
Advice to future generations: Work hard
Parents' names: Tish & Brandon Jackson
