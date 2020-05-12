Jackson, Cassidie

School: Patrick Henry high school

Future plans: Attend VHCC and pursue a career in zoology

Accomplishments: Art scholarship

Extracurriculars: Cancer survivor, was a member of PHHS girls state tournament basketball team, member of FFA and FCA

Favorite quote: Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get

Favorite memory: Being a part of the state tournament basketball team

Advice to future generations: Work hard

Parents' names: Tish & Brandon Jackson

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments