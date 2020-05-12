School: Tennessee High

Future plans: Trevor plans to attend Emory &Henry and play football for the Wasps. He plans to go into physical therapy.

Accomplishments: Trevor was recently named the recipient of the Jack F. And Edith Updike Harmon Scholarship. He also received academic scholarships to Emory &Henry.

Extracurriculars: Trevor is a 4.0 student and is a member of National Honor Society, Beta, FCA, and HOSA. Trevor is a football team captain and was named First Team All-Conference for defense. He was named as a 2019 scholar athlete. Trevor was invited and was honored to play in the FCA All-Star game. Trevor was also a member of the Track team and a three year member of the Tennessee High Basketball team.

Favorite quote: Philippians 4:13 I can do ALL things through Christ who strengthens me.

Favorite memory: Working hard as a football team and sharing the moment we ...as a team...became Mountain Lakes Conference champions.

Advice to future generations: Always give your best. Work hard and never ever give up because great things happen when you put in the work.

Parents' names: Andrea and Jason Powell Derek and Allyson Dowdell

