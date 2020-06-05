School: Virginia Tech

Future plans: Looking forward to a career in research.

Accomplishments: Graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Cognitive and Behavioral Neuroscience

Parents' names: Susanna Cox & Brian Cox

