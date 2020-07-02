An employee of the Sullivan County Trustee’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first case of the illness within a county office, according to an email statement sent Thursday by Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable.
The statement, which was sent just before 4:30 p.m., said the employee had received confirmation of the positive test result several hours ago. It also said that two other employees have been tested and have not received their results yet.
“The Sullivan County Regional Health Department has been notified and will actively pursue tracing of the recent activities of the employees,” the statement said. “No other employees have exhibited symptom[s] but will be monitored.”
The statement said the Trustee’s office will stay indefinitely closed as a safety precaution. If anyone needs to do urgent business with the office, they’ll find instructions and a drop box posted outside the office, the statement added.
“All our county offices have adopted measures which protect the health of the public and our employees as they have conducted essential business,” Venable said in the statement. “We will be reviewing our procedures and protocols to ensure that we’re up to date on best practices.”
UPDATE:
In a phone interview Thursday, Venable said that the employee who tested positive had recently traveled outside the region. He said he couldn’t recall where, but knew the travel destination wasn’t one of the popular beaches that have been linked to the spread of the virus.
Venable said the employee began to experience symptoms associated with COVID-19 after returning to work at the County Courthouse, where the Trustee’s office is located. He said that the employee got tested and began quarantining at home early this week, as soon as they exhibited those symptoms.
Additionally, Venable said he thought the employee was a female, since there aren’t any men working in the Trustee’s office, and said the two other employees awaiting test results also work for the Trustee’s office.
Venable added that the entire Sullivan County Courthouse will also be closed to the public on Monday until at least noon, and potentially the whole day, as the health department investigates the issue.
“We want to limit access to the public until we know exactly where we are, do we have any other folks ill in any other offices,” Venable said.
Venable said that there isn’t a formal testing program in place for employees, but that employees “all know they can go to the health department and be tested.”
The mayor said he felt confident there wouldn’t be an outbreak caused by the positive case because of the safety protocols the various departments inside the courthouse have been using.
“Every department has plexi-glass over the door, and they’re doing business at the door,” Venable said. “They only allow one person [up to the door] at a time. The public has not penetrated an office in the [building].”
Venable added that each department in the courthouse has also been checking employees’ temperatures at the start of each work day. He said he expects to have more details about the situation on Monday.
“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure the public is protected when they come to the courthouse,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.