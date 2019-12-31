King University celebrates Jewel Bell’s 90th birthday
King University crowned its queen recently with a very special birthday party for beloved staff member Jewel Bell.
In addition to her birthday, Bell, who turned 90, also celebrated the 67th anniversary of her start date at King. Her employment with the University, which originally began in September 1952 as a temporary, two-week engagement, now spans nearly half of the institution’s 152-year history. She is believed to be the longest-serving active employee in U.S. academia.
True to form, Bell insisted on working during her own party, serving as greeter and a host to the hundreds of students, faculty and staff who came to celebrate her. Read the whole story here.
