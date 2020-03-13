BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education agreed Thursday night to explore all their options before moving forward with the process of finding Bristol Tennessee City Schools’ next director.
At its Thursday work session meeting, the board spent about half an hour discussing how to proceed with the search for a new director of schools after the resignation of former Director Tom Sisk last month.
The board accepted Sisk’s resignation at a called meeting Feb. 25 in a buyout of his contract that netted him more than $76,000 in severance pay. The resignation came after concerns were raised about his academic credentials — he holds a doctorate in the study of coins from an online, unaccredited university — and his use of the title “doctor.” Four complaints made by school employees also accused Sisk of making racist remarks during his brief tenure. He started the job in November.
Sisk’s resignation occurred almost nine months after longtime Director of Schools Gary Lilly accepted the job of director of schools in Collierville, Tennessee.
Chairman Nelson Pyle said there are many key positions, particularly dealing with curriculum in the district, that need to be filled, and a new director should be in place to help fill those positions by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
“I think an immediate knee-jerk is not the way for us to go; if we’re gonna search, we gotta do it and get somebody in here at the start of the school year. We can’t do another November start thing,” Pyle said.
Vice Chairman Jim Butcher, who is traveling and attended via phone call, said the school system is in the capable hands of Annette Tudor, the interim director of schools, and agreed it would be best to get the situation resolved before the next school year. Butcher also said it’s important to conduct a good search and not rush.
Other members of the board were hesitant to speak at first, though eventually all members voiced their opinions on the situation and possible steps to take.
Board Secretary Derek Linkous shared Butcher’s stance that Tudor can manage the job for the moment.
Board member Eric Cuddy said he has never seen passion from the community like he has seen in the past several weeks over the director of schools situation, and no matter how the board moves forward, he wants to make the best possible decision for the district’s students, teachers, staff and community.
“This is the single most important thing we as school board members do, is hire the director of schools,” Cuddy said. “And was a mistake made the first time? I don’t know. We made a bad hire, it happens, we took care of it. But I don’t want to make a bad hire this time, and I just want to make sure that we are all on the same page, and whatever decision we make, [we’ll know] it’s the right decision.”
Board member Jill Harrison said she hoped her fellow board members would not keep beating themselves up for following the same process every other board took when it hired Wayne Qualls and his company, Tennessee Education and Management Services. Qualls was hired by the board in June and scouted Sisk for the director position, for which the school system paid him $7,432.40.
“We hired a firm, we paid a fee, it [the contract] had a specific paragraph in it that he was to do a background search, he was to check everything out for us, that is what you pay a firm for,” Harrison said. “I know some of the stuff that’s been posted, ‘you didn’t check this,’ ‘you didn’t check that’ — that is why we paid a fee to have someone to do it. He’s told some people he did and some people he didn’t. So we’ve gotten conflicting answers on that.”
She added that, moving forward, she is interested in what their options would be if they used a search firm.
The board asked Jennifer Padilla, chief human resources officer for BTCS, to look at possible head-hunting agencies to explore their options if they decide to do a new external search. The board members are set to discuss the matter further at their April work session.
When asked, Tudor told the Bristol Herald Courier she had not decided on whether she would apply for a permanent role as director of schools for the system should the opportunity become available to her.
