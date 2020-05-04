BRISTOL, Tenn. - The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education unanimously approved an employment contract for Annette Tudor as director of schools during a called Monday evening meeting.

Tudor, who has already served as interim director for more than two months, will have a base salary of $130,000. She is set to start in the position of director on July 1, the first day of the next fiscal year.

The board officially appointed Tudor interim director at a called meeting Feb. 25, after accepting the resignation of former Director of Schools Tom Sisk in a buyout of his contract that netted him more than $76,000 in severance pay. She also served as interim director before Sisk stepped into the role.

The board offered Tudor the position of director at a called May 13 meeting.

