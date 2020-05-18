The Bristol’s Promise Parenting Network is asking parents and caregivers to participate in a short survey about how they and their families are doing--and what support they could use--as schools remain closed and the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.
“This is to help see where there might be some needs in the community where we can help,” Samantha Gray, a parenting education coordinator for the program, said about the survey. “We want to hear how [parents and caregivers] are feeling and how they’re doing.”
Gray said the questionnaire has just three questions and is anonymous and confidential.
She added that families are having to navigate life with fewer support systems than usual because of school closures and social distancing measures. The Parenting Network will use the survey to identify how it might be able to step into some of those gaps, Gray said.
Gray said the survey will stay open indefinitely, but said it would be ideal to have parents and caregivers participate sooner rather than later.
“Any parents that respond...could end up helping a lot of parents,” Gray said.
She added that the survey isn’t just for families that are having a rough time right now.
“Some people may be having a great time, and we want to hear about that, too,” she said.
Those wanting to participate can access the survey at www.bit.ly/BPParentSurvey or by emailing Gray at samantha@bristolspromise.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.