GREENEVILLE, Tenn. -- Tusculum University confirmed Friday that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement from the university states the university was notified Friday morning that a student had tested positive for the virus. All nonessential personnel were sent home to work remotely.
The university will also begin closing residence halls and will alert the health department of all campus members who came in contact with the individual, according to the statement.
"Tusculum University is committed to the well-being of all students, faculty and staff and will continue to be a resource for anyone who needs assistance," the statement reads. "The university and classes will continue to function, and we will remain on track to finish the remainder of the spring semester."
More information on Tusculum's efforts to protect it's community can be found at https://web.tusculum.edu/safety/emergency-preparedness/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.