BRISTOL, Tenn. — Anne Blue Wills, professor of religious studies at Davidson College, will be the guest speaker for the King Institute for Faith and Culture on Monday.

Wills, who teaches courses on a broad range of historical topics in U.S. religion, will present “The Bible and the Ballot: Arguing for Women’s Suffrage.”

She is currently at work on a biography of Ruth Bell Graham, is an ordained elder in the Presbyterian Church (USA) and has served as president of the American Academy of Religion’s Southeast Region.

The lecture will be held at 9:15 a.m. in the King Memorial Chapel.

