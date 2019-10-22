This letter is in regards to a vehicle accident that occurred in front of the Virginia Highlands Airport on Oct. 11, 2019.

I was stopped in the traffic lane en route to a Veterans Affairs doctor’s appointment when I was struck in the road by a woman operating a Mercedes with a female passenger. Both subjects swore up and down that I had let my cycle drift back into their vehicle.

I want to say thanks to Trooper L.J. Ashley, Badge #4808, for having knowledge of the airport’s outside surveillance video camera that revealed that I was not at fault and the two women were not telling the truth. So, if anyone out there observes two women with their pants on fire, try and put the flames out for them.

