 The woman who died Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Russell County has been identified as Peggy S. Asbury of Tazewell.

Asbury, 70, was a passenger in a Toyota Highlander that struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee that used a crossover to turn onto state Route 1050, according to the Virginia State Police. She was not wearing a seat belt, the VSP said.

The driver of the Highlander, Charlie J. Ashbury, 76, also of Tazewell, was transported to Clinch Valley Medical Center for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Jeep, Austin Hicks, 25, of Whitewood, was not injured. He was charged with failure to yield the right of way.

The crash remains under investigation. 

