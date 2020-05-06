Fishy websites have been publishing incorrect information about the Tri-Cities Airport--along with hundreds of other U.S. airports--in misleading airport “guides,” the airport said Wednesday.
“These websites contain false and inaccurate information about the airports and airport services,” Kristi Haulsee, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development for the Tri-Cities Airport Authority, wrote in a press release published Wednesday.
She added that the websites also “use unauthorized images directly from the airport website to make the guide appear legitimate.”
In a Wednesday phone interview, Haulsee said that the sites copied several photos from the Tri-Cities Airport’s official website, along with a screenshot of its rental car companies and the airport map. She said they also claimed that the airport has a duty-free store and an official airport shuttle service.
“Of course that’s not true,” Haulsee said. She said that some of the taxi services and other local groups offer transportation to and from the airport, but the Tri-Cities Airport doesn’t run its own shuttle service.
Haulsee said the Tri-Cities Airport found out about the suspicious guides after one such site solicited information from a marketing firm the Tri-Cities Airport works with. She said the airport and their marketing partner initially managed to get the sites taken down--only to see them reappear a week later.
“We have attorneys involved, and we’ve alerted the FBI,” Haulsee said.
Haulsee said that people should generally be cautious about information not published on the Tri-Cities Airport’s official website--and be on the lookout for fine print that could contain red flags.
“The sites we have run across so far use the word ‘guide,’” Haulsee said. “It may be in fine print at the bottom of the page. It may also say that it’s not the official page of the airport.”
“We just don’t know if those are real sites or if those folks are trying to steal credit card numbers,” she added. “They’re certainly trying to find a way to make money."
