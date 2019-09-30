Wagner Road was briefly closed to traffic near the intersection of Wagner and Island Road in Bristol, Virginia early Monday afternoon after the top of a tractor-trailer truck hit a power line.
Fire and police officials responded to the accident and a BVU crew was seen repairing the line.
There were no reported injuries, officials at the scene said.
