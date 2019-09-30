Power line down near Island and Wagner roads, September 30, 2019

Wagner Road was briefly closed to traffic near the intersection of Wagner and Island Road in Bristol, Virginia early Monday afternoon after the top of a tractor-trailer truck hit a power line.

Fire and police officials responded to the accident and a BVU crew was seen repairing the line.

There were no reported injuries, officials at the scene said.

