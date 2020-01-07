SALTVILLE, Va. — A resident of Allison Gap Road in Saltville escaped without injury Tuesday morning when his home caught fire, but a fire truck on the way to help wasn’t so lucky.
Saltville Fire Chief Jimmy Davidson said the department got a call around 7:19 a.m. to a structure fire. The single story home was occupied by Mark Stewart.
Getting to the fire proved a bit of a challenge as the Saltville and Rich Valley area was hit with about four inches of snow, much of it coming down in a burst of big flakes quickly covering the roadways.
Davidson said one of the department trucks headed to the fire slid off the road and struck a wall. Minor damage was sustained by the vehicle and the crew escaped unharmed.
The house was fully involved by the time the firefighters arrived, Davidson said. Units from Chilhowie and Adwolfe fire departments responded in mutual aid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.