NORTON, Va. - Ethan Mullins will certainly never forget the first playoff win in the short history of Wise County Central football.
He played a big part in it.
"It is very exciting," said Mullins, who threw for two touchdowns and returned an interception for another score in the Warriors' historic victory on a cold Friday night at Warrior Stadium. "I am very proud of my whole team, coaches, everybody. I loved it."
Wise County Central (9-2), which had been 0-4 in playoff games since the school opened in 2011, pulled away from Richlands with help of two turnovers and a late touchdown run for a 28-16 VHSL Region 2D first round victory over the Blues.
"First home playoff game, first playoff win," Central head coach Luke Owens said. "It is a big deal for these kids."

