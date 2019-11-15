NORTON, Va. - Ethan Mullins will certainly never forget the first playoff win in the short history of Wise County Central football.
He played a big part in it.
"It is very exciting," said Mullins, who threw for two touchdowns and returned an interception for another score in the Warriors' historic victory on a cold Friday night at Warrior Stadium. "I am very proud of my whole team, coaches, everybody. I loved it."
Wise County Central (9-2), which had been 0-4 in playoff games since the school opened in 2011, pulled away from Richlands with help of two turnovers and a late touchdown run for a 28-16 VHSL Region 2D first round victory over the Blues.
"First home playoff game, first playoff win," Central head coach Luke Owens said. "It is a big deal for these kids."
He played a big part in it.
"It is very exciting," said Mullins, who threw for two touchdowns and returned an interception for another score in the Warriors' historic victory on a cold Friday night at Warrior Stadium. "I am very proud of my whole team, coaches, everybody. I loved it."
Wise County Central (9-2), which had been 0-4 in playoff games since the school opened in 2011, pulled away from Richlands with help of two turnovers and a late touchdown run for a 28-16 VHSL Region 2D first round victory over the Blues.
"First home playoff game, first playoff win," Central head coach Luke Owens said. "It is a big deal for these kids."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.