Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 29 POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CUMBERLAND PLATEAU, EAST TENNESSEE, AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&