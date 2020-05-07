Steve Brooks was volunteering his time with the Tennessee High tennis team when news came in March that the season had come to a premature end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is too bad. They were working hard. I am really disappointed because they have improved so much,” Brooks said. “I think everything was going to come together and they were going to have a really good run at the state.”
He didn’t stay away from the game for long. Neither did much of the tennis team, many of whom are taking part in Brooks’ junior program that started this week at Bristol Racquet & Fitness Club.
That program, which includes kids of all ages, is slated to run through February of next year, leading up to the high school season.
“It has been pretty good,” said Brooks, who originally started the program while employed at the Country Club of Bristol. “At one point we had the number one ranked player in the state of Tennessee in the boys and girls 10U [under age group], 12U and 14U divisions.
“We have had I think 14 students win individual state championships, which is good. We had the number one girl in the state in the 10U 7 out of 9 years.”
Tennis has been a lifelong pursuit for Brooks, who is still the winningest player ever at Carson-Newman, where he graduated in 1985. He has remained in the sport as an instructor, in addition to coaching at several colleges, including East Tennessee State, Emory & Henry, Tennessee and his alma mater.
He has had huge success with young players, winning a United States Tennis Association national title in 1994 with a collection of girls from the Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina region, defeating teams from larger cities like Chicago and Atlanta to take the title.
Included on that team were three girls who would become top-seeded Division I college players, including M.C. White, a two-time national junior champion and a four-time All-American at Florida.
That same type of success has continued on. He is currently helping Todd Smith at the Bristol, Tennessee tennis facility and continues to teach local products.
“I am just teaching at the club and helping him out. I have got a really good group of kids that are good,” said Brooks, who has had two USTA Nationals gold ball winners, along with a silver and bronze from the local region. “Over the past nine years they have won more than 90 state individual championships and a bunch of southern championships.”
Among his current pupils are members of the Tennessee High tennis team, including the doubles duo of David Bieger and Hagen Oakley, who were looking to repeat at state champions. Hopes were also high for a possible boys team title, and the girls were also showing potential for success.
“The boys [doubles team] were looking great. The team was looking like everything was starting to fit, everything was starting to go into its place and they were going to do well,” Brooks said. “I would have liked to have been a part of that and see if they could make it. In the girls, we had a doubles team that was probably going to go to state…”
When the coronavirus caused the closure of so many businesses in the two-state region, tennis was among the sports that was deemed essential for exercise. Brooks said it appears area residents noticed too.
“The golf courses have gone crazy, they are just crazy busy,” he said. “Every day I drive past Ida Stone Jones [Community Tennis Center] it is packed. The outdoor courts, I have taught a few lessons, not very many, because people are just too afraid. Now it is starting to pick up…
“I think there is a lot of people that are going out to play and they are playing tennis and they are having fun at it.”
That is a trend that Brooks hopes will continue now that spring – contrary to the current weather – is closing in on summer and the economy is expected to rebound.
“[People] are worried about what is going to be happening with the economy,” he said. “That is going to hurt some things, but tennis is a good sport to get outside and do stuff and you are distanced from people.”
Brooks said the local Mountain Empire Tennis Association, which is the region’s adult division of the USTA, is expected to return soon in Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport.
“I think they are very excited to get back out. Their leagues are starting up in June and the leagues play in all three cities,” he said. “I think there were 600 people that participated in the leagues last year, which is good.”
Brooks, who reminds tennis players to follow all the guidelines with regards to safety, sees a bright future ahead for the Tennessee High tennis team, even with seven seniors gone from both teams. He is especially enthused for the girls, who have never won any kind of state title, but there was hope this year since four-time state champion Georgia Fisher from Brentwood had finally graduated.
“That gave hope that they might have a chance in the doubles this year, but we will never know,” he said.
Among the players to watch are Keona Fielitz and Lily Rosser, along with rising freshman Ellyson Kovacs, all of whom have been the top-ranked players in the state in their age groups.
“It will be the first time ever they have had three girls on the team that were all ranked number one in the state and two of them were top five in the south,” Brooks said. “That was years ago, but that means they have good experience and they will have confidence going into these tournaments and matches so that is good.”
Brooks, who taught a three-time state champion at Elizabethton, would like to see Tennessee High bring home what would be its first state singles crown.
“If things go well the next couple of years, we might have singles winner on both sides,” said Brooks, who thinks Oakley could have a chance to claim top honors.
Brooks has a long list of success stories, from national champions and All-Americans. That includes Greg Van Emburgh, who lost in the Wimbledon doubles semifinals in 1990, and Halle Cioffi, who rose as high as 30th in the World Tennis Association rankings with Brooks as coach, winning a WTA tournament in 1987.
It’s safe to Brooks knows tennis. He is already looking ahead to next spring for the Vikings. Good things could be ahead.
“I am just really disappointed the high school didn’t get to finish, but hopefully next year they can pick up where they left off,” Brooks said. “They lose a couple of seniors, but hopefully they can bring back one of those state titles again.
“In a couple of years the girls are probably going to be one of the best teams they have ever had.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
