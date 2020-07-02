BRISTOL, Tenn. - The safety protocols are in place and the suspense is building for the July 15 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
That’s the word from BMS executive vice-president and general manager Jerry Caldwell.
During a Thursday afternoon press conference with Sullivan County mayor Richard Venable, Caldwell said the local response to the new BMS event has been “tremendous.”
“We live in a very hospitable region and folks like showcasing our area,” Caldwell said. “I think that’s why we’ve seen such enthusiasm for this.’”
The All-Star Race was moved from Charlotte Motor Speedway to BMS due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the Charlotte area.
Up to 30,000 spectators will be allowed into the BMS grandstands, the largest contingent of fans in the United States since the pandemic began nearly three months ago.
“We’re honored and humbled that NASCAR would trust the Bristol people to pull this off at our amazing facility, but we know the opportunity comes with great responsibility,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said the goal of the BMS staff is to establish a template for “other sports, other fans and other communities” in terms of hosting large crowds.
“We want people to say this is what things can look like as we get back to a new normal in terms of live sports around the country,” Caldwell said.
One day after the Tennessee Department of Health announced a record single-day increase of coronavirus cases with 1,806, an increase of 1,575 cases was reported Thursday. That brings bringing Tennessee’s total to 46,890 cases, of which 17,952 are active.
Caldwell said spectators at BMS will be encouraged to wear facial covering upon entering the massive 155,000-seat facility.
Groups will be distanced by a minimum of six feet in the stands, hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the stadium, and all purchases from food and souvenir areas will be done by debit and credit cards.
“We’re really focused on having a great plan, and we have been from the beginning,” Caldwell said. “I’m very appreciative of the support that we’ve received from our county, city and state officials. We want to make sure that we do things in a safe and responsible way.”
Venable addressed the high-stakes nature of the All-Star Race on both a regional and national level.
“We know that that the eyes of the nation will be on Bristol Motor Speedway,” Venable said. “There is concern, and we know there is a risk. But I also know that there is a risk in going to the grocery store. This event is less risky that some of the activities we do every day because of the containment.”
From June 17 to July 1, there were 369 new cases of COVID-19 in the 10 counties of Northeast Tennessee. That represents a 43 percent increase in total cases since the pandemic began. There were 20 new cases in Sullivan County during that period.
“We work with our health department every day, and we work with state health officials two-to-three times per week,” Venable said. “It’s been a pleasure to work with Jerry and his staff as they develop protocols for this event. We’re convinced that we’re doing this as well as it can be done.”
Venable repeated a recent statement from University of Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer, who called on UT fans to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We’re going to tell our visitors if they want to continue to see good NASCAR racing to follow the rules and we will be fine,” Venable said. “This is a great opportunity for our region.”
Venable does not expect a rise in COVID-19 cases following the race.
“I think the surprise may be how little this impacts our local numbers, and we’re going to track that very well,” Venable said.
Caldwell thinks the BMS spectators understand the big picture.
“While some new procedures may cause a temporary inconvenience for a limited time, it’s a small price to pay to ensure that we can continue to enjoy live sporting events,” Caldwell said.
The All-Star Race field will be comprised of 2019 and 2020 Cup Series winners along with stage winners of the NASCAR All-Star Open and the victor of the NASCAR All-Star Fan Vote, which is currently ongoing at NASCAR.com.
As far as ticket sales for the unique Wednesday night showcase, Caldwell said interest has been “strong.”
“I think we’re going to have a larger number of local and regional folks than normal,” Caldwell said. “We do still have some tickets left, but fans will want to call quickly.
“Bristol is known for hosting events that you may never see again such as dirt races and football games, and the All-Star Race will be unique. I think that’s why we’ve had such a strong response.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
