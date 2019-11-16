SALEM, Va. - Virginia High senior Kelsey Harrington wrapped up a dominant season on Saturday morning at Green Hill Park in Salem, Va., capturing the Class 2 girls state title in record fashion.
Harrington became just the seventh girl in Virginia history to break the 17:00 minute mark in a 5K, finishing in 16:55.1, defeating her closest opponent by nearly three minutes.
Harrington, who won every race she entered this season, and set course records in all but one of them, did it again on Saturday, breaking her own mark of 17:13 set earlier this season.
She is currently sitting 11th in the nation with her performance on Saturday.
In other area accomplishments, the Union boys captured the Class 2 team crown, while the George Wythe girls took the Class 1 girls crown.
Jordan Keith of Holston placed second in the Class 1 boys race. Abingdon freshman Makaleigh Jessee was fifth in the Class 3 girls event.
