ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon’s Sarah Walters takes pride in remaining calm under tense situations.
Earlier this season, the 6-foot-2 senior hit the game-winning shot as the Falcons grabbed an overtime win at rival Ridgeview.
Flash forward to the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District girls basketball tournament late Thursday night.
With one minute and 40 seconds left in overtime and the Union Bears clinging to a one-point lead, Walters took advantage of a screen and scored inside off a clever entry pass from senior guard Emily Breeding.
Regular season champion Abingdon then held for a 69-68 win over the Bears.
“We work in practice for moments like that,” Walters said. “I tried to get in good position, and Emily hit me with a great lob pass.”
Walters remembers her game-winner against Ridgeview, which followed a pass from senior guard Peyton Carter.
“That was a putback at the buzzer off an offensive rebound,” Walters said. “I try not to think about the clock and the score. I just focus on catching the ball, making the move and hitting the shot.”
Following the Walters basket Thursday, AHS defensive stopper Casey Farley forced a turnover and Carter supplied three free throws over the final 26 seconds.
Carter finished with 23 points, while Walters authored a career game with 22 points.
“We’ve gone to Sarah late in games a few times. We called that play for her tonight, and she knocked it down,” AHS coach Jimmy Brown. “We just couldn’t get stops against Union and they shot the ball well, but our girls do a great job of sharing the ball. This team doesn’t care about stats. They just care about wins.”
After AHS (21-2) build a 53-45 advantage early in the final quarter, Union (18-6) forced the extra session and then made one of two free throws with six seconds left remaining. But AHS grabbed the rebound and ran out the clock.
Five-foot-11 senior Jayda Smith (25 points), 5-10 senior Emili Brooks (18) and 5-8 senior Heather Lipps (13) all reached double figures for Union, which converted eight 3-pointerss
“I’m super proud of our effort,” Union coach Kory Bostic said. “Obviously we want to play for the championship, but I’m not at all disappointed. If we can bring that effort and confidence into the regionals next week, we might be able to make little noise.”
Union built a 28-24 lead with just four minutes left in the first behind three straight 3-pointers.
Walters said there one other key factor in her late-game heroics.
“Our guards are great passers, so I always have to ready,” Walters said.
GIRLS
Ridgeview 52, Gate City 44
Three players reached double figures for 18-5 Ridgeview, with Hailey Sutherland setting the pace with 17 points and several clutch free throws.
Sarah Thompson collected 20 points for Gate City.
