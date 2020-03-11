LeeAnna McNulty has proven to be a skilled scorer, rebounder, passer and shot blocker. For the first nine games of the 2019-20 season, however, the Honaker High School junior had to settle for a different role.
“I thought I made a pretty good manager while I couldn’t contribute on the floor,” McNulty said.
The 5-foot-10 McNulty was glued to the bench in the season’s early stages while recovering from the surgery she underwent in July to repair a torn ACL in her left knee.
She has slowly worked her way back and her return to the starting lineup has helped Honaker (23-6) reach today’s VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state title game against Surry County (26-4) at the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Rigorous rehabilitation of such a knee injury can be frustrating, but McNulty never let it get her down.
“I can’t say enough about LeeAnna’s attitude and work ethic,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller. “She was there to support the team even during open gyms when she had to sit in a chair with her leg propped up and then as soon as she could, she was there to shoot and do all she could. We had to keep a close eye on her trying to slip into drills.”
McNulty played limited minutes – about 12 per game – for the initial seven games upon her return.
“The rehabilitation process was tough and I am still in it, but the main thing you have to focus on his getting better and staying positive,” McNulty said. “The toughest part about not being able to play was knowing that I couldn’t be out on the floor helping my teammates.”
McNulty wears a bulky brace on her left knee.
“I am not at full strength and I am going back to physical therapy after ball season,” McNulty said. “But I can say that this injury has made me a better rounded basketball player.”
Even if McNulty is not 100 percent, many times she is still the best player on the court.
She had 10 points and five rebounds in Tuesday’s 37-29 state semifinal win over Patrick Henry as the Tigers avenged two earlier losses this season to the Rebels. That came on the heels of her 27-point, 19-rebound, five-assist masterpiece in a 65-59 quarterfinal win over George Wythe.
“She worked extremely hard and I think close to the end of [Black Diamond District play], I could see her stepping back in as LeeAnna,” Miller said. “She was back to the capacity of being able to take over a game.”
Her teammates still marvel at how McNulty reacted to the devastating injury that occurred on June 16 at the University of Charleston’s elite camp in West Virginia.
“LeeAnna handled it as good as you could have – or better,” said Honaker junior Halle Hilton. “It pushed her harder and she was never down and out. It just drove her to do whatever she could to get better.”
Her absence actually made Honaker’s team better.
Halle Hilton. Akilah Boyd. Kylie Vance. Lara McClanahan.
They all had to increase their production with McNulty out.
“The first person to say that was LeeAnna,” Miller said. “When she called to tell me about the [MRI] results, she said, ‘Coach Miller, I think this will be a blessing in the end,’ and it has been.”
The ultimate blessing will occur today if the Tigers take care of business against Surry County and claim the first state championship in program history.
The player who spent a nine-game stint as the team manager will certainly have no problem getting locked in as she chases that state title with her closest pals.
“LeeAnna works as hard as anyone and it has really paid off for her,” Hilton said. “We are all very close friends off the court therefore I think that’s the reason we all play well together and have the chemistry we do in games.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.