Will high school football be played in 2020?
If it does, it will definitely be unlike anything seen before.
Four options were discussed for football by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association during a called meeting of the Board of Control on Wednesday.
All revolve around starting the high school football season on Sept. 18.
That is, unless Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is willing to categorize high school football in with college and professional sports.
According to the TSSAA, the governor’s office has agreed to at least consider the request which would exempt high school football from Lee’s executive order submitted on Monday that forbids any kind of contact sports, including football and girls soccer, until Aug. 29.
If the request is approved, the TSSAA said teams could start their seasons as regularly scheduled, which is currently slated for July 27.
According to the order, football, girls soccer, competitive cheer – which the TSSAA does not sanction - basketball and wrestling, are limited to just weightlifting, fundamentals and conditioning work with no contact through the duration of the order.
Volleyball, golf and cross country will be allowed to proceed with their regular seasons for the fall campaign.
Girls soccer, which is held in the fall in Tennessee, could find its season pushed back, with practice beginning on August 30. That could also mean pushing the postseason back a few weeks as well.
As for football, the TSSAA released four options to be discussed, all of which would be dependent on the State of Emergency ending as scheduled on Aug. 29.
They include:
Option 1
Contact practice starts on Aug. 30. Games begin on Sept. 18. Seven-game regular season. All current schedules are scrapped, with the TSSAA setting schedules. Playoffs start on time. Teams not making the playoffs will be allowed to play two extra games after the regular season.
Option 2
Contact practice starts on Aug. 30. Games begin on Sept. 18. Eight-game region regular season. First round of playoffs are eliminated. Region champs and runner-ups will comprise a 16-team playoff bracket for each classification. Teams not making the playoffs would be able to play two extra games after the regular season.
Option 3
Contact practice starts on Aug. 30. Games begin on Sept. 18. Nine-game season. Only region champs qualify for an 8-team playoff bracket. Cuts two weeks off playoff schedule. Schools keep current schedule, picking up schedule on Sept. 18, which is Week 5. Teams will play Week 3 games on Nov. 6, Week 4 games on Nov. 13. Schools that do not qualify for the playoffs would be able to play one extra game.
Option 4
ancel playoffs and championships. Contact practice starts on Aug. 30. First games on Sept. 18. Played season out as scheduled beginning with Week 5. Move games against member schools from Weeks 1-4 to Weeks 12-15.
A final decision is expected to be made on July 8.
The Board of Control was also slated to discuss the reclassification of schools on Wednesday, but those plans were unanimously tabled to a later date.
