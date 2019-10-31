BRISTOL, Va. – The sixth meeting of the season between the Virginia High and Lebanon volleyball teams produced some late night drama.
In a marathon that ended around 10:30 p.m. and just seconds before deadline, the VHS Bearcats earned a 22-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-8 decision over the Pioneers Southwest District tournament championship.
“I would say that was something that not many teams would be capable of doing,” VHS coach Ashley Johnson said. “I’m exceptionally proud of how these girls stuck together and fought back.”
Camden Jones paced the Bearcats (24-5) with 22 kills and 18 digs while Hannah Knight added 34 assists.
Lebanon senior Kara Long collected 27 kills, surpassing the 1,000 kill mark for her career. Jaylee Stanley supplied 46 assists for the Pioneers (20-9) while Averie Price supplied 17 kills and 10 digs.
“That was a tough loss, but it was great match on both sides,” Lebanon coach Dennis Price said. “Our girls gave great effort. Things just didn’t work out for us in the end.”
Caitlin Hampton (15 kills, 17 digs), Bre Owens (22 digs) and Maddy Moore (16 digs) also played well for VHS.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been involved in anything like this event,” Johnson said. “It’s definitely been a long night, but that’s the type of resiliency we’ve been looking for all season.”
Katlynn Baldwin had a school record 54 digs to lead Richlands to a 3-2 consolation game victory over Marion.
Mackenzie Osborne (13 kills), Lauren Earls (28 digs, 24 assists, eight kills), Carson Richardson (27 digs, 15 assists, 12 kills) and Victoria Blankenship (10 digs, seven kills) also contributed for the Blue Tornado.
agregory@bristolnews.com
