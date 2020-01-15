CEDAR BLUFF, Va. – The success continues for the Flying Eagles in their initial season of NJCAA competition.
Southwest Virginia Community College picked up an impressive 80-72 victory over visiting USC Salkehatchie from Walterboro, South Carolina in Region X play.
“USC is one of the top tier teams in the conference,” SWCC coach Thad Lambert said. “We knew it would be a tough game coming in. It’s just a great step in the right direction for our program to get a win tonight.”
Lashala Harvin hit a jumper and Andre’sia Alexander added a layup, as the Indians went up 17-12 late in the first quarter. They then went over six minutes without scoring, as Malou Savanna led the Flying Eagles on a 11-0 run to take a 23-17 lead.
“We were up, and they went into a zone (defense),” USC coach Glen Mayo said. “A few missed shots, a few turnovers, we really struggled scoring. We only scored 10 points all of the second quarter, that got us behind, we had to play catch up from there, but hat’s off to Southwest, they really played well.”
With the lead, the Flying Eagles also struggled to score. SWCC went over four minutes without scoring midway through the second. But they got the lid off scoring 18 points the final four minutes to build a 41-27 advantage at the end of the first half.
“We went cold as ice, we weren’t that cold, but we stopped running our offense and made things hard for ourselves,” Lambert said. “We made a really good run at the end of the half. We adjusted, that’s the best thing about this team, there’s no quit in these girls. It might not always look pretty every possession, but they are going to play hard every possession.”
The Indians closed the gap a little in the third quarter. They made a run in the fourth, using the inside play of 6-foot-3 Nicole Robinson they pulled within six points with just over seven minutes to play, but the Eagles scored the next nine points. Again, Savanna was in the middle of the action, making a couple foul shots and burying a key 3-pointer. Savanna led SWCC (9-2, 4-2) with 29 points, including five 3s.
“You can’t leave three (Savanna) open,” remarked Mayo. “She has a quick release too, you have to get on her quick. Credit to Southwest for hitting a lot of shots here at home, you can tell they’re well-coached. That’s a good team, a really good team.”
In addition to Savanna, Jamyya Knox (13 points) and Ta-Tionna White (12 points) were also solid. With only seven players suiting up, all scored and provided quality minutes for the Eagles.
“Savanna is 4,000 miles away from home (Aarhus, Denmark) and she gives us that same effort every night,” Lambert said. “Of course, they all play hard. I was really proud of the way we out-rebounded the much bigger team. None of them are selfish, they just want to win. It’s a special group of girls.”
USC (11-8, 7-5) was led by Corely with 26 points and Harvin added 14 points.
SWCC plays Friday at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, NC.
