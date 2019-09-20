BRISTOL, Tenn. – Isaiah Smith missed the first game of the season, which was a loss for Tennessee High.
He’s back, and making plays. Lots of them.
“It is very exciting to be back,” Smith said. “I am kind of sad I missed the first game, but I am back now and I hope we can win out the season.”
Smith forced three turnovers, picking off a pass, forcing a fumble and picking up another loose ball and returning it for a touchdown, leading Tennessee High to a 42-7 Mountain Lakes Conference victory over Morristown East in the Vikings’ home opener on Friday night at the Stone Castle.
“It is about time he had a really good game,” Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays said. “He is a stud of a player. We are just lucky and blessed to have him.”
One week after the offense produced more than 400 passing yards in a win over Virginia High, it was the defense and special teams that carried the Vikings in this one.
“We got after it up front,” said Mays, whose Vikings had less than 200 yards on offense. “We knew that their pass protection was not great, they were better run blockers. Our secondary covered people up too and he had to pull the ball down and we were able to get some sacks. It was a team effort on defense.”
No one enjoyed it more than Damien Duff, who lived in the backfield all game long.
“I feel like I was up there a little bit, maybe about five [sacks]. I feel like it was like five or six [sacks],” Duff said. “I was not expecting that. I was just out here ready to set the edge, but them sacks were just a bonus.
“It was overall a good performance by the defense. A couple of picks, fumbles, it was great…[The offense] got it easy tonight. We gave them a little cushion.”
Smith, who Mays calls the most athletic player on Tennessee High (3-1, 2-0), played like it on this night. His interception on the opening possession set up a 63-yard, 6-play drive that culminated with a 4-yard touchdown run by Nathan Johnson. Jacob Craft followed with the first of six successful extra point kicks for a 7-0 lead.
“It was fun,” Smith said. “It wouldn’t have been possible without our D-line rushing them and forcing them to throw a bad pass. I am thankful for that. I could have got beat, I didn’t play my job right, but it worked out,”
He came through on Morristown East’s next possession as well, stripping quarterback Braxton Dalton – who started in place of an injured Cole Henson – and Connor Bailey picked it up and dashed 22 yards for the score just 53 seconds later.
“I actually saw it pop out and I didn’t know whether to pick it up or whether to dive on it,” added Bailey, who also missed the opener for the Vikings with a concussion. “It was just one of those things where I just picked it up and made the right decision, made that little cut and ended up in the end zone.”
Just 5:54 into the game, the Vikings led 14-0.
“What I was telling the guys before the game is we have got to get out fast and put some doubt in their mind and I thought we got out fast and put some doubt in their mind,” Mays said. “We were able to move the ball, made some plays on defense. We got some timeouts, we were able to block a punt right there and had some good momentum going in[to halftime].”
Morristown East (0-5, 0-2) kept the ball for much of the game, which was the plan for the Hurricanes, who played without Henson and a pair of injured receivers.
“We knew we were going to have to try to keep it away from them and I thought our guys did a good job,” Morristown East head coach Caleb Stover said. “We get questioned and challenged up front every week so I think our guys stepped up. We still made some mistakes, but I think our guys continued to fight through and grew up a little bit.”
Tennessee High was were able to get on the board again on a 62-yard, 9-play drive, started by a 21-yard run from quarterback Cole McBrayer and ended on an 8-yard score by Trevor Dowdell for a 21-0 lead with 1:46 left in the first half.
“We gave up the turnovers for touchdowns and that hurt us,” Stover said. “Even in the first half, being without the quarterback, being without our two of our best receivers, we still moved the ball. We still had some success on offense at times. We have got to find a way to finish drives, but the turnovers killed us tonight.”
When the Hurricanes couldn’t move the ball, the Vikings called three straight timeouts, trying to get another opportunity to score. They did without the offense getting the football when Micah Kennedy blocked a Morristown East punt at the 10 and walked in for a 28-0 lead at the break.
“Coach Mays before the game told us not to take them lightly,” Duff said. “They were a physical team, they were 0-4, but we couldn’t take them lightly. We had to come out and show them that we were physical early, not let them get confident and just do our job and get a conference win.”
Tennessee High added a score in each of the final two periods. Jaden Keller recorded his seventh touchdown of the season, getting loose down the right sideline for a 39-yard third quarter score, and Smith picked up a Dalton fumble in the fourth and sped 63 yards to the end zone for more points.
“That fumble recovery,” Smith said, “I just saw it, picked it up and took off running and hoped for a touchdown.”
Morristown East, which had a field goal blocked in the second quarter, prevented Tennessee High from its second shutout of the season, with Dalton scoring from 5 yards out with 1:46 left in the game. Gerson Sorto added the extra point.
I think our coaches made some great adjustments at half, in-game adjustments to the way they were trying to do some things to us,” Mays said. “We got a little sloppy early, but our defensive guys locked in and we made just a few little adjustments and we played great on defense. Then our special teams have just been great too.”
Tennessee High will step outside its Mountain Lakes slate next Friday with Abingdon coming to the Stone Castle. The Falcons are 2-2 and will be looking to avoid a third straight loss.
“That is a great program up there, the coach does a great job,” Mays said. “Bringing them down here, I think it is going to be a great rivalry for us. We are excited.”
Morristown East 0 0 0 7 - 7
Tennessee High 14 14 7 7 - 42
Scoring Summary
TH-Johnson 4 run (Craft kick)
TH-Bailey 22 fumble return (Craft kick)
TH-Dowdell 8 run (Craft kick)
TH-Kennedy 10 blocked punt return (Craft kick)
TH-Keller 39 run (Craft kick)
TH-Smith 63 fumble return (Craft kick)
ME-Dalton 5 run (Sorto kick)
Team Stats
First downs: ME 11; TH 11. Rush-yards: ME 37-67; TH 19-147. Pass yards: ME 101, TH 45. Comp-Att-Int: ME 8-15-2; TH 7-11-0. Fumbles-lost: ME 3-2; TH 0-0. Penalty-yards: ME 5-55, TH 8-80. Punts-Avg: ME 3-24.0; TH 2-31.5.
