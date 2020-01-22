BRISTOL, Va. – Prep basketball fans around the nation took notice last February when the seventh-ranked Oak Hill Academy Warriors were upset by the unheralded Teays Valley Christian Lions during the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase at Virginia High.
“We weren’t ready to play and we got beat by a good team,” said OHA coach Steve Smith Wednesday afternoon.
One night before facing Teays Valley in the late Friday night matchup, the Warriors survived a wild contest in Charlotte that was held in conjunction with NBA All Star weekend.
“We were coming off a huge game in a big atmosphere, and we traveled straight to Bristol,” Smith said. “I don’t like to make excuses, but I think that had something to do with it.”
Following that 80-72 loss at VHS, Oak Hill didn’t lose again en route to the semifinals of the Geico High School Nationals in New York City. Guards Cole Anthony (University of North Carolina) and current star Cam Thomas set the pace for the Warriors.
“We had a team meeting and walk-through the next day following the (Teays Valley) loss, and we played great in our Saturday game,” Smith said. “We should have advanced to the national finals but we lost by one point in the semis.”
Flash forward to this year.
Oak Hill (28-1) has reeled off 23 straight wins and is ranked No. 2 by ESPN.
The Warriors are coming off nationally-televised victories at the Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Missouri, and the Hoophall Classic in the Springfield, Massachusetts. OHA defeated Florida Coastal Prep 100-56 Wednesday night.
“We had to make a change in our lineup, but the guys are playing extremely well right now,” Smith said.
That change came about after 6-8 senior forward Jamari Sibley (15 points per game) suffered a broken forearm in a game last Friday. The Warriors have started a four guards ever since, with the 6-4 Thomas (30 ppg.) serving as the center piece.
The only other Oak Hill player to ever average 30 points was guard Brandon Jennings, who had success competing on the international level.
“Cam is only 191 points away from the 2,000 point mark at Oak Hill, and he’s going to set all the scoring records here before he’s done,” Smith said. “We’re shocked when Cam misses a shot.”
Thomas, who averages 10 free throws a game, is deadly from 3-point line with a step-back jumper that looks similar to the trademark shot for NBA star James Harden.
“We don’t practice that because I’m an old school guy, but Cam just does things naturally and he can create his shot,” Smith said. “Cam maybe the best two-guard I’ve ever had in terms of point production.”
Robinson is a double-figure scorer who delivers 10 assists per game and leads the team in charges taken and steals.
“We know what Cam brings each night, but K.K. makes our team go,” Smith said.
Six-foot-five senior shooting guard Darius Maddox is the 12th highest prospect to ever sign with Virginia Tech. The Maryland native, who played at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., last year, has been ranked among the top 84 players in the nation.
The Oak Hill locker room was somber after last year’s setback at Virginia High’s Ballard Lee Court, but Smith said that long weekend offered a teaching lesson.
“I never like to lose, but that experience might have been good for us because it woke us up and made the guys focus in every game,” Smith said. “We’re hoping to build the same type of momentum this season, with more players getting experience now because of our lineup change.”
Smith said that Sibley could possibly return in time for the Geico Nationals in the first week of April.
“I definitely feel good with where we are, and we’re hoping to win the rest of our games,” Smith said
Oak Hill will face University High from Johnson City Friday night at 9 in the Bearcat Den, before taking on Memphis-based Tennessee Prep Academy in the headline game Saturday night at 8:30.
“We’ll be ready,” Smith said.
