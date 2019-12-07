Graham's dream of a championship repeat were dashed on Saturday with a 28-13 Class 2 state semifinal loss at Appomattox County.

Graham, which won the Class 2 state championship last season, ended its season with an 11-3 record, along with the Region 2D and Southwest District championships.

