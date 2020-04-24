When Tigh Compton was officially announced as the new head coach of the University of Pikeville men’s basketball program on Feb. 26, Theo Justus wasn’t surprised.
The two were teammates at Grundy High School more than a decade ago and Justus saw the makings of a future coach in the way his pal approached the game.
“From early on, you could tell Tigh had the coaching instincts,” Justus said. “He started [on varsity] as a freshman, so he had to grow up fast. He was more of a do-it-all type player, but his best quality was knowing the ins-and-outs.”
Compton certainly knows the ins and outs of the Pikeville program as he began assisting the Bears back in the fall of 2009. He also knows the expectations that will come as the man calling the shots at the Kentucky school that claimed the 2011 NAIA Division I national championship and has won 78.2 percent of its games over the past decade.
Kelly Wells – who had coached Chris Lofton-led Mason County High School to the 2003 KHSAA state title – stepped down as head coach to take over as Pikeville’s athletic director after winning more than 300 games with the Bears.
“There is certainly pressure,” Compton said. “Coach Wells is the winningest coach in our school’s history and has taken the program to unprecedented heights. He is very well-respected within our community and throughout the state. However, I have already had the pressure of our program’s success on my shoulders. I have always placed that pressure and expectation on myself and tried to hold myself accountable to the same standard as our head coach.”
Wells gave his successor a ringing endorsement.
“Tigh’s biggest strength is his diversity in his abilities,” Wells said. “He has been in every position in our basketball program and that has given him great perspective on the entire program from every light. It is hard to replace experience and he has that.”
After graduating from Grundy in 2006, Compton got his first coaching gig while attending Southwest Virginia Community College.
Greg Rife, Grundy’s hoops coach at the time, provided him a shot at coaching the middle-school squad. Compton also assisted Anthony Church on the junior varsity level at his alma mater.
Shortly following his transfer to UPike, Compton made a choice that set him on an important path.
“Once I decided to attend Pikeville, I had also made the decision that getting my foot in the door as a college coach was something I wanted to pursue,” Compton said. “Being a basketball coach seemed like something I would enjoy and the only way to do it full time was to get into the college game.
“Before the 2009-2010 season, Coach Wells allowed me to join his program as a student assistant. I was basically a manager, running the clock at practices, setting up the gym for practices, sweeping the floor, doing laundry, whatever was needed. Since then, I have held every title possible within our program – part-time assistant, graduate assistant, full-time assistant, associate head coach and now head coach.”
Compton’s loyalty has never wavered.
“UPike means a lot to me and my family,” Compton said. “I have had a couple of opportunities to go elsewhere. I’ve had probably five or six opportunities to move to become a NCAA Division II assistant coach and I have been involved in a couple of head-coaching searches, but every time, the opportunity to stay and climb the coaching ladder at UPike won out. Pikeville is a special place with special people.”
It also has a special hoops program as evidenced by the results.
The Bears went 20-11 this season, but didn’t get to compete in the national tournament as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic cancelled the event.
Like every other coach in the country these days, Compton is relying on technology to recruit and stay in touch with the team’s returning players.
“The pandemic has caused a lot of changes right now,” Compton said. “We are staying in contact with our current players using FaceTime and Zoom …. Recruiting has been tough on both sides. Coaches are having to make personnel decisions based almost solely off of film instead of being able to bring players to campus for visits and workouts.
“It’s definitely been a different type of experience. We feel like we are prepared to be successful in this situation. We’re spending hours every day talking on FaceTime, giving virtual tours, sending pictures and videos. Whatever it takes. We are going to make the most of it and work hard to come out on top once this thing is over.”
Competing in the rugged Mid-South Conference is always tough, but the energetic 33-year-old is raring and ready to go as he accepts the challenge.
“Our approach is going to be similar in many ways to what we’ve done for years with Coach Wells,” Compton said. “He laid out a blueprint of how to be successful at Pikeville and now it’s up to my staff and I to follow that blueprint while adding our own touches here and there.
“I know I just have to be me out there. I have to go out and do the job the way I know how to do it, work hard every day and be authentic. If I can do that every day, I can live with the results.”
