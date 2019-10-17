Avery Maiden took control of the match.
Her team remained in control of the Hogoheegee District.
Maiden produced a superb all-around effort in finishing with 21 assists, seven digs and five aces in Patrick Henry’s 25-21, 25-14, 25-15 volleyball victory over Rural Retreat.
Sandy Wright (12 aces, four digs), Lauren Stauffer (eight kills), Addie Hahn (six kills) and Hannah Holmes (eight digs) had top-notch showings as well for the Rebels.
Eastside 3, Thomas Walker 0
Anna Whited finished with 23 kills, 17 digs and two blocks as Eastside clinched the Cumberland District regular-season title with a 25-14, 25-21, 25-12 triumph over Thomas Walker.
Kaylee Yates (seven kills), Tinley Hamilton (26 assists), Laura Lanteri (22 digs, seven kills) and Kacie Jones (29 digs) also played well as head coach Brianne Casteel Bailey’s club also wrapped up a Region 1D tournament bid.
Virginia High 3, Tazewell 0
Camden Jones had 10 kills and Diana Stence added seven kills, leading Virginia High to a 25-4, 25-21, 25-10 Southwest District win over the Bulldogs.
Hannah Knight dished out 24 assists and Bre Owens contributed five digs for the Bearcats.
Tazewell was paced by Payton Harvey (16 digs, three kills), Maddi Alley (13 digs) and Anna Smith (five digs, three kills).
Castlewood 3, J.I. Burton 1
Anneliese White contributed seven kills and two aces and Adriana Salyer dished out 22 assists, leading the Blue Devils to their second win of the season, 25-15, 21-25, 25-10, 28-26 over the Raiders.
Layne Bush added seven kills and two aces and Janakay Kiser contributed nine kills and three aces for the Blue Devils.
Abingdon 3, Lee High 0
Morgan Blevins slammed down a dozen kills as Abingdon overpowered Lee High 25-10, 25-17, 25-23 and remained unbeaten in Mountain 7 District play.
Lacie Bertke (13 digs) and Abby Boyd (11 assists, four aces) also flew high for the Falcons, who have three matches remaining in the regular season.
Lebanon 3, Marion 1
Jaylee Stanley dished out 40 assists as Lebanon finished strong in taking a 21-25, 26-24, 25-8, 25-9 Southwest District win over visiting Marion.
Kara Long’s 24 kills and Averie Price’s 17 kills also got the job done for the Pioneers. Marion received six digs from Chloe Campbell.
Rye Cove 3, Twin Springs 0
Kaleigh Sloan’s 13-dig, seven-kill stat line, Eva Roach’s 20 assists and Emily Bishop’s four aces highlighted Rye Cove’s 25-20, 25-15, 26-24 Cumberland District victory over rival Twin Springs.
Alyssa McCracken had 26 digs for Twin Springs.
John Battle 3, Ridgeview 0
Emma Harmon hammered down 11 kills as John Battle ran its winning streak to six matches with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-15 Mountain 7 District triumph over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.
Keelie Pippin’s 25 assists and Bethany Smith’s 20 digs were also vital to Battle’s balanced attack.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Knox West 0
Dobyns-Bennett dominated in taking a 25-12, 25-13, 25-7 TSSAA Class AAA sub-state win.
Daniel Boone 3, Farragut 2
Daniel Boone outlasted Farragut for a 23-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 15-13 TSSAA Class AAA sub-state victory. Gate City graduate Chelsea Spivey Baker is the coach for the Trailblazers.
Sullivan South 3, Gibbs 0
Sullivan South – coached by John Battle graduate Wendy Moody Ratliff – returned to the TSSAA state tournament with a sub-state sweep of Gibbs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Greeneville 9, Sullivan Central 0
Macy Vermillion scored two goals as Greeneville cruised to a win over Sullivan Central in the finals of the TSSAA District 1-AA tournament. Eight different players found the back of the net for the Greene Devils.
