Chris Lark’s first win as the head football coach at Castlewood High School will be one that he – and fans of the Blue Devils – won’t soon forget.
Candler Dudley rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns as Castlewood rallied for a 26-24 win over Russell County rival Honaker on Friday night.
The Blue Devils (1-1) overcame a 17-6 halftime deficit and reeled off 20 third-quarter points. M.J. Carter scored twice in the first four minutes of the pivotal third quarter and finished with 95 rushing yards and 17 receiving yards in the victory.
Lark is in his first season guiding the Blue Devils and the 1991 Gate City High School graduate previous had assistant-coaching gigs at schools in Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Florida.
Trevor Dye rushed for 193 yards on 24 carries for Honaker (1-1), while Chandler Hubbard scored three times in the loss.
Castlewood 6 0 20 0—26
Honaker 0 17 0 7—24
Scoring Summary
C – Ca. Dudley 4 run (kick failed)
H – Hubbard 2 run (L. Goodie kick)
H – Hubbard 9 run (Goodman kick)
H – Goodman 37 FG
C – Carter 52 run (run failed)
C – Carter 6 pass from Co. Dudley (Ca. Dudley run)
C – Ca. Dudley 14 run (run failed)
H – Hubbard 75 run (L. Goodie kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 15, H 19; Rushes-Yards: C 43-274, H 49-365; Passing Yards: C 39, H 34; Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 4-9-0, H 3-12-2; Fumbles-Lost: C 2-2, H 2-1; Penalties-Yards: C 5-35, H 5-35; Punts-Average: C 3-38.3, H 2-22.5
Graham 45, Tazewell 0
Devin Lester threw for 162 yards and four touchdowns as the Graham G-Men trounced Tazewell.
Isaiah Justice caught two scoring strikes from Lester, while Marqus Ray and Joey Dales were also on the receiving end of the Old Dominion University commit’s TD tosses. Tre Booker had 78 rushing yards for the defending VHSL Class 2 state champions.
A week after putting up 55 points on Virginia High, Tazewell was held in check. The Bulldogs (1-1) managed just 219 yards of total offense.
Chancellor Harris (18 carries, 93 yards) was the top ground-gainer for Tazewell.
Tazewell 0 0 0 0—0
Graham 23 8 14 0—45
Scoring Summary
G – Dales 43 pass from Lester (kick failed), 11:04
G – Dales 36 FG
G – Justice 52 pass from Lester (Dales kick)
G – Ray 32 pass from Lester (Dales kick)
G – Safety
G – Justice 17 pass from Lester (kick failed)
G – Turner 60 punt return (Dales kick)
G – Booker 14 run (Dales kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: T 8, G 9; Rushes-yards: T 43-206, G 22-133; Passing Yards: T 13, G 162; Comp.-Att.-Int.: T 6-17-0, G 8-13-1; Fumbles-Lost: T 2-1, G 0-0; Penalties-Yards: T 4-20, G 9-85; Punts-Average: T 5-33.3, G 2-43.5
Ridgeview 63, Shelby Valley 32
Trenton Adkins did Trenton Adkins things once again for the Ridgeview Wolfpack.
The guy who wears No. 6 scored six touchdowns as Ridgeview improved to 2-0 with a big win.
Adkins finished with 295 yards on 17 carries. That came eight days after he rushed for 357 yards and scored five times in a season-opening win over J.I. Burton.
Timmy Hess, Alijah Sproles and Cannon Hill also scored as Ridgeview rolled up 440 yards of total offense. Kicker Landon Knepp also put in a busy night of work as he was a perfect 9-for-9 on extra points.
Ethan Bentley scored three touchdowns for Shelby Valley.
Shelby Valley 6 6 0 20—32
Ridgeview 28 14 14 7—63
Scoring Summary
R – Adkins 25 run (Knepp kick)
SV – E. Bentley 76 run (run failed)
R – Adkins 14 run (Knepp kick)
R – Adkins 2 run (Knepp kick)
R – Adkins 49 run (Knepp kick)
SV – E. Bentley 3 run (pass failed)
R – Adkins 60 run (Knepp kick)
R – Hess 19 pass from Phillips (Knepp kick)
R – Adkins 15 run (Knepp kick)
R – A. Sproles 4 run (Knepp kick)
SV – E. Bentley 3 run (run failed)
R – Hill 27 run (Knepp kick)
SV – Newsome 75 run (E. Bentley run)
SV – Little 1 run (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: SV 19, R 9; Rushes-Yards: SV 63-384, R 33-403; Passing Yards: SV 0, R 37; Comp.-Att.-Int.: SV 0-0-0, R 3-5-0; Fumbles-Lost: SV 3-1, R 1-1; Penalties-Yards: SV 6-60, R 10-95; Punts-Average: SV 3-19, R 1-26
Chilhowie 45, J.I. Burton 24
For the second straight week, the Chilhowie Warriors relied on a high-scoring and balanced offense to put up points in a win.
Logan Adams threw two touchdown passes to Lucas Doss and Jordan Williams rushed for two scores in a non-district road win over the J.I. Burton Raiders.
Chilhowie (2-0) exploded for 31 second-quarter points to build a 38-12 advantage and held on the rest of the way. Jonathan Gilley (12 carries, 82 yards, one touchdown) and Daniel Hutton (45-yard field goal) also got in on the act as the Warriors have scored 91 points in the season’s first two games.
J.I. Burton (0-2) received 72 rushing yards from Esau Teasley and 76 passing yards from Jaymen Buchanan.
Chilhowie 7 31 0 7—45
J.I. Burton 6 6 12 0—24
Scoring Summary
JIB – Lovell 61 pass from Buchanan (kick failed)
C – Doss 60 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
C – Williams 4 run (Hutton kick)
C – Williams 6 run (Hutton kick)
JIB – Teasley 62 run (run failed)
C – Doss 27 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
C – Adams 16 run (Hutton kick)
C – Hutton 45 FG
JIB – Culbertson 2 run (pass failed)
JIB – Steele 4 run (pass failed)
C – Gilley 26 run (Hutton kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 16, JIB 9; Rushes-Yards: C 42-221, JIB 31-115; Passing Yards: C 129, JIB 76; Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 5-14-3, JIB 5-12-3; Fumbles-Lost: C 0-0, JIB 2-2; Penalties-Yards: C 5-30, JIB 2-10.
Grundy 20, River View (W.Va.) 18
Freshman Ian Scammell rushed for 153 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Grundy Golden Wave improved to 2-0.
Sage Keen supplied 92 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Boo Roberts threw a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown to pace River View.
The two teams combined for seven turnovers.
River View 0 6 12 0—18
Grundy 0 14 0 6—20
Scoring Summary
RV – Dawson 6 pass from Roberts (run failed)
G – Keen 1 run (Scammell run)
G – Keen 3 run (run failed)
RV – Roberts 28 run (run failed)
RV – Fumble recovery in end zone (run failed)
G – Scammell 5 run (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: RV 15, G 14; Rushes-Yards: RV 51-296, G 36-236; Passing Yards: RV 47, G 95; Comp.-Att.-Int.: RV 2-4-1, G 4-7-1; Fumbles Lost: RV 3, G 2; Penalties-Yards: RV 9-60, G 3-20; Punts-Average: RV 1-11, G 0-0
George Wythe 27, Fort Chiswell 14
Cole Simmons got on a roll and the George Wythe Maroons got their first win of 2019.
Simmons threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 85 yards on 15 carries as GW held off Wythe County rival Fort Chiswell.
The Maroons (1-1) trailed 14-13 in the third quarter when Simmons threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Braydon Thompson to put GW ahead to stay.
He also threw a 40-yard fourth-quarter strike to Thompson, who finished with seven catches for 214 yards.
Ravvon Wells (19 carries, 91 yards) had a good night running the ball.
Fort Chiswell (1-1) received a TD run and a TD pass from Dylan Bailey.
George Wythe 7 7 0 0—14
George Wythe 0 13 7 7—27
Scoring Summary
FC – Dunford 46 pass from Bailey (Dunford kick)
GW – Da. McMillian 10 run (kick failed)
FC – Bailey 21 run (Dunford kick)
GW – Wells 3 run (Kapranos kick)
GW – Thompson 31 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GW – Thompson 40 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
Patrick Henry 60, Eastside 22
The Eastside Spartans are probably tired of seeing Cody Smith.
The Patrick Henry running back scored four touchdowns against Eastside for the second straight year as the Rebels rocked the crew from Coeburn.
Smith piled up 162 yards on 15 carries, while Zach Brown (12 carries, 133 yards, two touchdowns) ran with authority as well. PH (2-0) finished with 413 yards of total offense, 400 of which came via the rush.
Eastside (0-2) got two touchdowns from Grayson Whited, who had 60 rushing yards and 61 receiving yards.
Eastside 0 8 0 14—22
Patrick Henry 14 16 8 22—60
Scoring Summary
PH – Smith 40 run (run failed)
PH – Z. Brown 76 run (Smith pass from Rector)
PH – Smith 3 run (Smith pass from Rector)
PH – Smith 21 run (Brown run)
E – Gr. Whited 10 pass from Stansberry (Gr. Whited)
PH – Z. Brown 4 run (C. Brown pass from Rector)
E – Gr. Whited 3 run (run failed)
PH – Smith 25 run (Taylor kick)
PH – Wright 48 run (Taylor kick)
E – Raymond 65 run (Raymond run)
PH – McFail 13 run (McFail pass from H. Jackson)
Team Stats
First Downs: E 20, PH 17; Rushes-Yards: E 51-268, PH 41-400; Passing Yards: E 61, PH 13; Comp.-Att.-Int.: E 4-12-1, PH 2-7-0; Fumbles-Lost: E 2-1, PH 2-1; Penalties-Yards: E 9-48, PH 7-55; Punts-Average: E 6-26.3, PH 2-30
Hurley 37, Rye Cove 6
Dustin Stinson rushed for 114 yards and Matt Justice scored two touchdowns as the Hurley Rebels improved to 2-0.
Hurley put up 486 yards of total offense and 404 of those came on the ground. Chad Justice and Matt Blankenship also reached the end zone.
Rye Cove 0 6 0 0—6
Hurley 8 16 6 7—37
Scoring Summary
H – C. Justice 1 run (Stinson run)
H – Blankenship 2 run (Stinson run)
H – M. Justice 39 pass from C. Justice (Blankenship run)
RC – Darnell 3 pass from Matthew Hardin (run failed)
H – M. Justice 58 run (run failed)
H – Stinson 28 run (Freeman kick)
T. Valley 28, Montcalm (W.Va.) 7
Xzavier Ward, Wade Cantrell, Dustin Jones and Larry Justice scored touchdowns as Twin Valley got its first triumph of the season.
Zakk Gibson accounted for Montcalm’s TD.
Rural Retreat 24, E. Montgomery 6
Rural Retreat’s dynamic rushing tandem of Lucas Brewer (16 carries, 116 yards) and Dorian Delp (15 carries, 100 yards) propelled the Indians to a road win over Eastern Montgomery.
Rural Retreat (1-1) also received two touchdown runs from Isaac O’Neil.
Eastern Montgomery (0-2) got its lone score from Adan Bahnken.
Narrows 37, Northwood 0
The Blaker boys of Narrows made life miserable for Northwood.
Chase Blaker ran for two touchdowns and also threw a TD pass, while Chad Blaker scored on a kickoff return and interception return as the Green Wave improved to 2-0.
Northwood (0-2) had six yards of total offense.
Holston 43, Twin Springs 6
Holston excelled in all three phases of the game – offense, defense and special teams – in improving to 2-0 with a road triumph over the Titans of Twin Springs.
Offensively, Austin Farris (eight carries, 121 yards, three touchdowns) and Jordan Ezzell (13 carries, 116 yards, one TD) led the way.
Defensively, the Cavaliers limited Twin Springs to only 102 yards of total offense.
On special teams, Jasper Henderson and Trent Johnson returned punts for touchdowns.
It all added up to a win for Holston, which has scored 96 points in two games.
Corbin Kilgore had the lone touchdown for Twin Springs (1-1) and finished with 55 yards on the ground.
Elizabethton 63, Sullivan East 9
Behind 375 yards of total offense, the Elizabethton Cyclones blew out Sullivan East.
East (0-2) got its lone points on Martin Hamelryck’s 27-yard field goal in the first quarter and Dylan White’s fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Blake Scher.
