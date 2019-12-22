The girls basketball team at Ridgeview High School turned out to be the class of the Smoky Mountain Classic.
Brooklyn Frazier scored 16 points and Hailey Sutherland had a double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds) as the Wolfpack posted a 55-23 win over Paintsville (Kentucky) in the Red Bracket title game of the event in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Ridgeview was victorious in all three of its games and built a 26-14 lead en route to Saturday’s triumph. Cassidy Thomas also had 15 points, while Frazier dished out five assists.
Abingdon 81, Pulaski County 72
Senior point guard Peyton Carter scored 26 points as Abingdon earned a quality non-district road win.
Cassidy Farley (16 points), Sarah Walters (14 points) and Emily Breeding (11 points) also led the way for the unbeaten Falcons.
Ally Fleenor had 22 points and 14 rebounds for Pulaski County (2-3), which was the 2019 VHSL Class 4 state runner-up.
McDowell (Pa.) 44,
Wise County Central 35
Hannah Large scored 10 points and Hannah McAmis added nine in the Warriors’ loss to the Trojans in the KSA Holiday Classic in Orlando, Florida.
Rachel Helsley led McDowell (5-2), located in Erie, Pennsylvania, with 17 points.
The Warriors went 1-2 in three games in Florida, and fell to 4-4 on the season.
Eastside 63, Leslie County (Ky.) 47
Anna Whited’s 23-point, 10-rebound showing led the Eastside Spartans to a win in the fifth-place game of the Smoky Mountain Classic’s Red Bracket.
Kaylee Yates added 15 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
BOYS
Wise County Central 56,
David Douglas (Ore.)
Elijah Hayes scored 26 points, including 10 in the final quarter to help the Warriors past their opponents from Oregon in the KSA Holiday Classic in Orlando, Florida.
Isaiah McAmis added 12 points for the Warriors (5-1), who won two of three in Florida to claim the Blue Bracket title. McAmis averaged 18.7 points and Hayes averaged 18.3 points in the tournament as Central is off to its best start in program history.
The Warriors play Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy from the Grand Bahamas in the first game of the Arby’s Classic on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Emaunel Muange led the Scots with 14 points.
Union 58, Calvary Christian 46
The Bears connected on 14 of 17 free throws in taking the win over Calvary Christian (Kentucky) in the Smoky Mountain Classic.
Alex Rasnick led Union (3-2) with 13 points as Malachai Jenkins was close behind with 12.
Graham 63, Auburn 54
Chance Dawson scored 17 points as Graham earned a quality win in a tournament played in Blacksburg. David Graves added 14 points for the G-Men.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.