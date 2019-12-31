Brayden Bundy led four Lee High scorers in double digits with 16 points as the Generals won the Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic in Wise with a 62-50 boys basketball win over Union.
Lee beat Grundy, Virginia High, Ridgeview and Union en route to the title.
Grundy 78, Northwood 68
Cade Looney was lights out, finishing with 44 points and 22 rebounds in Grundy’s consolation victory at the Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic in Wise.
Looney was 16-for-24 from the field and 9-for-10 from the free throw line. Luke Carter’s 23 points led Northwood.
Pulaski County 76, Abingdon 44
A.J. McCloud tallied 26 points to lead Pulaski County to a win in the fifth-place game over Abingdon in the First Community Bank Christmas Tournament at Fort Chiswell High School.
Jake Thacker led the Falcons with 17 points.
Honaker 65, J.I. Burton 61
Grayson Honaker (28 points), Trajon Boyd (20 points, six rebounds) and T.J. Mullins (10 points, 11 rebounds) led the way as Honaker got the best of J.I. Burton in a consolation game of the Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic in Wise.
Eastside 50, Virginia High 42
Ethan Powers had 24 points and five rebounds as Eastside vanquished Virginia High in a consolation game of the Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic in Wise. Jake Johnston led the way for VHS with 15 points.
Patrick Henry 46, Twin Valley 33
Dakota Rector’s 27-point performance paced Patrick Henry in a non-district road win.
Ridgeview 62, Richlands 50
Gabe Brown’s 18-point, six-rebound effort highlighted Ridgeview’s win over Richlands in the third-place game of the Grand Furnishings Holiday Classic in Wise.
Sullivan Central 63,
Tri-Cities Christian 48
Ty Barb (15 points) and Preston Sams (14 points) led the way in Sullivan Central’s victory over crosstown rival Tri-Cities Christian in the third-place game of the Action Athletics Christmas Tournament.
GIRLS
Patrick Henry 63, Twin Valley 46
Natalie Strait sank six 3-pointers en route to a 20-point performance in a non-district road win. Breanna Yarber (16 points) and Kaycee Deskins (14 points) also put in work for PH, while Haylee Moore’s 15 points were tops for Twin Valley.
Eastside 66, Chilhowie 47
The trio of Kaylee Yates (18 points), Anna Whited (15 points) and Chloe Power (14 points) helped Eastside earn a non-district road win. Katie Barr’s 25 points led Chilhowie.
Radford 62, George Wythe 46
Cam Cormony poured in 27 points and Alex Kunipe added 20 to lead Radford to a win over George Wythe in the championship game of the First Community Bank Christmas Tournament at Fort Chiswell High School.
Dorian McMillan led George Wythe with 17 points.
Marion 43, John Battle 31
Behind 19 points from Amber Kimberlin, Marion downed John Battle. Bethany Smith and Anna McKee scored eight points apiece to lead Battle.
Lord Botetourt 63, Abingdon 48
Abingdon suffered its first loss of the season in the finals of the Knights Winter Classic in Roanoke. Peyton Carter led the Falcons (7-1) with 16 points.
