With the game on the line, Holston High School quarterback Quaheim Brooks once again found his favorite target.
Logan Walden hauled in a 14-yard scoring strike from Brooks with 51.7 seconds remaining as the Cavaliers rallied for a 28-22 non-district football win over the visiting Hurley Rebels on Friday night.
Hurley (4-4) went up 22-14 with 10:48 remaining on a touchdown run by John Matt Justus. However, Holston scored with 2:53 left on a TD pass from Brooks to Ethan Norris.
The Cavaliers recovered the onside kick and then put together the game-winning drive that resulted in heroics Holston fans had seen before.
Brooks had found Walden on a scoring strike with 33 seconds remaining to seal a win over John Battle earlier in the season. Brooks finished with 199 yards through the air on Friday.
Matthew Blankenship had two touchdown runs for Hurley, which finished with 279 rushing yards collectively.
The Hogoheegee District was golden against the Black Diamond District on Friday as Holston beat Hurley, Patrick Henry pounded Honaker and Chilhowie cruised past Grundy.
Hurley 0 14 0 8—22
Holston 6 8 0 14—28
Scoring Summary
Hol – Walden 51 pass from Brooks (run failed)
Hur – Blankenship 1 run (Blankenship run)
Hur – Blankenship 3 run (Blankenship run)
Hol – Austin Faris 10 run (Walden pass from Brooks)
Hur – John Matt Justus 21 run (Blankenship run)
Hol – Norris 20 pass from Brooks (pass failed)
Hol – Walden 14 pass from Brooks (Walden pass from Brooks)
Team Stats
First Downs: Hur 22, Hol 7; Rushes-Yards: Hur 64-279, Hol 21-43; Passing Yards: Hur 0, Hol 199; Comp.-Att.-Int.: Hur 0-3-1, Hol 16-24-0; Fumbles-Lost: Hur 1-1, Hol 1-1; Penalties-Yards: Hur 6-25, Hol 4-35; Punts-Average: Hur 0-0, Hol 2-36.5
J.I. Burton 28, Castlewood 7
Senior fullback Mikey Culbertson scored three of his four touchdowns after halftime as J.I. Burton earned a key Cumberland District victory.
The win, coupled with Thomas Walker’s loss to Eastside, put the Raiders (6-2, 3-0) in sole possession of first place in the Cumberland and extended their winning streak to six games.
Culbertson finished with 133 carries on 18 yards, had one catch for 13 yards and reached the end zone on a pair of two-point conversions as well. He ripped off scoring runs of 12, 50 and 6 yards in the second half.
Castlewood (5-3, 2-2) led 7-6 at halftime, but went scoreless over the game’s final 24 minutes. Jeremiah Allen had 92 yards on 21 carries and scored the team’s lone touchdown. The Blue Devils committed three turnovers as their four-game winning streak was snapped.
Castlewood 0 7 0 0—7
J.I. Burton 0 6 16 6—28
Scoring Summary
JIB – Culbertson 3 run (kick failed)
C – Allen 3 run (Fields kick)
JIB – Culbertson 12 run (Culbertson pass from Buchanan)
JIB – Culbertson 50 run (Culbertson run)
JIB – Culbertson 6 run (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 11, JIB 19; Rushes-Yards: C 38-144, JIB 43-283; Passing Yards: C 28, JIB 13; Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 2-9-2, JIB 2-9-2; Fumbles-Lost: C 1-1, JIB 0-0; Penalties-Yards: C 10-75, JIB 10-90; Punts-Average: C 4-38, JIB 0-0
Wise Central 55, Lee High 11
C.J. Crabtree carried the ball six times on Friday night.
He scored touchdowns on four of those touches.
Wise County Central’s super junior had another good night on the gridiron as he finished with 215 rushing yards in a Mountain 7 District mashing of Lee High.
Crabtree ripped off TD runs of 26, 31, 42 and 69 yards. Noah Bolling added two touchdowns of his own, while Ethan Mullins and Matt Peters reached the end zone as well.
Central (6-2, 3-2) finished with 569 yards of total offense.
Lee (0-8, 0-3) was limited to 123 yards of total O. Hunter Parkey’s field goal and Tanner Laster’s touchdown run were the highlights for the Generals.
Lee High 0 3 0 8—11
Wise Co. Central 28 21 6 0—55
Scoring Summary
WCC – Crabtree 26 run (Daniels kick)
WCC – Bolling 42 run (Daniels kick)
WCC – Crabtree 31 run (Daniels kick)
WCC – Bolling 4 run (Daniels kick)
WCC – Crabtree 42 run (Daniels kick)
L – Parkey 24 FG
WCC – E. Mullins 20 run (Daniels kick)
WCC – Crabtree 69 run (Daniels kick)
WCC – Peters 13 run (kick failed)
L – Laster 2 run (Laster run)
Team Stats
First Downs: L 11, WCC 11; Rushes-Yards: L 43-83, WCC 28-479; Passing Yards: L 40, WCC 90; Comp.-Att.-Int.: L 4-8-1, WCC 2-6-0; Fumbles-Lost: L 2-0, WCC 0-0; Penalties-Yards: L 1-15, WCC 10-90; Punts-Average: L 5-50.6, WCC 0-0.
Eastside 37, Thomas Walker 12
Grayson Whited got it done on the ground for Eastside.
Meanwhile, the defense of the Spartans grounded Thomas Walker.
Whited rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns, while Evan Bellamy made eight tackles to spearhead Eastside’s hard-hitting defense in a key Cumberland District win.
Thomas Walker (6-2, 2-1) was limited to 107 yards of total offense with Jordan Gray snagging an interception for Eastside (4-4, 2-2) in the victory.
Whited scored on runs of 40, 52 and 17 yards. Nick Raymond also rushed for a touchdown, while Ethan Hill caught a TD pass from Ethan Stansberry.
Kenny Ball had 104 rushing yards for TW, which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.
Thomas Walker 0 6 6 0—12
Eastside 0 21 14 2—37
Scoring Summary
E – Raymond 2 run (T. Hill kick)
TW – Ball 3 run (kick failed)
E – Gr. Whited 40 run (T. Hill kick)
E – E. Hill 22 pass from Stansberry (T. Hill kick)
E – Gr. Whited 52 run (T. Hill kick)
TW – Ely 19 pass from Kidwell (run failed)
E – Gr. Whited 17 run (T. Hill kick)
E – Safety
Team Stats
First Downs: TW 10, E 17; Rushes-Yards: TW 24-87, E 56-308; Passing Yards: TW 20, E 41; Comp.-Att.-Int.: TW 5-16-1, E 3-6-0; Fumbles-Lost: TW 4-0, E 2-1; Penalties-Yards: TW 11-75, E 5-40; Punts-Average: TW 5-25.6, E 3-23
Chilhowie 42, Grundy 6
Chilhowie plays at Patrick Henry next Friday in one of the biggest games of the season in Southwest Virginia.
Sophomore running back Jonathan Gilley of the Warriors tuned up for that showdown by running roughshod over the Grundy Golden Wave.
Gilley needed just four carries to amass 115 yards and three touchdowns in Chilhowie’s non-district win. He scored on runs of 17, 68 and 1 yard to raise his season TD total to 11.
The Warriors (7-1) also received two TDs from Malachi Thomas, who rushed for a score and caught a 61-yard touchdown pass from Logan Adams.
Grundy (4-4) got its lone score from Austin Vance. Freshman Ian Scammell had 87 yards on 25 carries for the Golden Wave, but failed to score a touchdown for the first time this season.
Grundy 0 6 0 0—6
Chilhowie 14 14 14 0—42
Scoring Summary
C – Gilley 17 run (Hutton kick)
C – Gilley 68 run (Hutton kick)
C – Thomas 9 run (Hutton kick)
G – Vance 17 run (pass failed)
C – Gilley 1 run (Hutton kick)
C – Adams 52 run (Hutton kick)
C – Thomas 61 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: G 10, C 12; Rushes-Yards: G 30-115, C 27-256; Passing Yards: G 48, C 85; Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 8-17-0, C 3-6-1; Fumbles-Lost: G 1-1, C 1-0; Penalties-Yards: G 3-27, C 2-25; Punts-Average: G 6-33.8, C 3-34.
Rural Retreat 26, Northwood 0
Lucas Brewer broke loose for 263 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns as Rural Retreat rocked Northwood for a Hogoheegee District win.
The Indians (4-4, 2-2) rolled up 370 yards of total offense, 368 of which came on the ground. Brewer scored on runs of 8, 32 and 84 yards. Wyatt Sage added 56 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own for Rural Retreat, which won despite committing five turnovers.
Northwood (1-7, 0-3) was led by Seth DeBusk’s 71 passing yards and Robert Burkett’s 45 rushing yards. The Panthers were blanked for the third straight game.
Northwood 0 0 0 0—0
Rural Retreat 7 0 12 7—26
Scoring Summary
RR – Brewer 8 run (Brewer kick)
RR – Sage 16 run (kick failed)
RR – Brewer 32 run (kick failed)
RR – Brewer 84 run (Bandrimer kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: N 11, RR 16; Rushes-Yards: N 43-81, RR 40-370; Passing Yards: N 71, RR 2; Comp.-Att.-Int.: N 5-18-2, RR 1-2-0; Fumbles-Lost: N 1-1, RR 5-5; Penalties-Yards: N 6-81, RR 6-90; Punts-Average: N 5-22.5, RR 1-29
Tazewell 61, Marion 21
A game known as the Dragon Bowl turned into the Josiah Jordan Show on Friday night.
Jordan scored five touchdowns as the Tazewell Bulldogs emphatically mashed the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes in a Southwest District contest between the rivals.
Jordan scored on runs of 49 and 28 yards and also hauled in a trio of TD receptions from Gavin Nunley.
Tazewell (5-3, 2-2) led 34-7 at halftime. Jared Mullins had a touchdown pass and an interception return in the second half for the Bulldogs.
Marion (3-5, 1-2) received three touchdown passes from Tanner Tate, who finished with 149 yards through the air. Devin Hamm, Matt Vipperman and Brdley Thomas caught the TD passes for the ‘Canes.
Tazewell 14 20 21 6—61
Marion 0 7 7 7—21
Scoring Summary
T – Harris 8 pass from Nunley (run failed)
T – Hale 30 run (Jordan pass from Nunley)
T – Nunley 7 run (kick failed)
M – Hamm 17 pass from Tate (Hannula kick)
T – Jordan 49 run (Wimmer kick)
T -- Jordan 30 pass from Nunley (Wimmer kick)
T – Jordan 28 run (Wimmer kick)
T – Jordan 71 pass from Nunley (Wimmer kick)
T – Jared Mullins 20 INT return (Wimmer kick)
M –Vipperman 62 pass from Tate (Hannula kick)
T – Jordan 50 pass from Jared Mullins (Wimmer kick)
M – Thomas 23 pass from Tanner Tate (Hannula kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: T 21, M 9; Rushes-Yards: T 40-309, M 18-65; Passing Yards: T 225, M 149; Comp.-Att.-Int.: T 8-16-0, M 6-16-1; Fumbles-Lost: T 0-0, M 0-0; Penalties-Yards: T 2-15, M 3-25; Punts-Average: T 0-0, M 3-46
Patrick Henry 49, Honaker 21
Connor “Big Play” Beeson was up to his old tricks again on Friday night.
The Patrick Henry standout scored three touchdowns as the Rebels rolled past Honaker for a non-district win.
Beeson took the opening kickoff 80 yards to the house, scored on a 70-yard run with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter and added a 5-yard touchdown run 12 seconds into the second quarter as PH improved to 8-0.
Beeson finished with 81 yards on just three carries and was one of nine players to carry the ball for the Rebels, who led 42-7 at halftime.
Cody Smith added two touchdowns (one on an interception return) in the win, while Chase Brown rushed for a score and Dakota Rector had a kickoff return for a TD of his own.
Honaker (4-4) was led by Trevor Dye’s 70 rushing yards. Isaac Perkins threw a 77-yard touchdown pass to Chandler Hubbard and also rushed for a score in the loss.
Patrick Henry hosts Chilhowie (7-1) next week in a battle for supremacy in the Hogoheegee District.
Honaker 0 7 7 7—21
Patrick Henry 14 28 0 7—49
Scoring Summary
PH – Beeson 80 kickoff return (Rector run)
PH – Beeson 70 run (pass failed)
PH – Beeson 5 run (kick failed)
PH – C. Brown 3 run (W. Wright run)
PH – C. Smith 10 run (Taylor kick)
PH – C. Smith INT return (Taylor kick)
H – Glymp fumble return (Goodman kick)
H – Hubbard 77 pass from Perkins (Goodman kick)
H – Perkins 7 run (Goodman kick)
PH – Rector 94 kickoff return (Taylor kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: H 15, PH 13; Rushes-Yards: H 45-141, PH 28-182; Passing Yards: H 89, PH 61; Comp.-Att.-Int.: H 3-10-2, PH 3-4-0; Fumbles-Lost: H 3-3, PH 3-3; Penalties-Yards: H 5-40, PH 7-70; Punts-Average: H 2-33, PH 0-0
Rye Cove 38, Twin Valley 8
For the second straight week, Mason laid the foundation for a Rye Cove win.
Mason Hardin rushed for 221 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns, while also throwing a TD pass to Andrew Jessee as the Eagles evened their record at 4-4.
Coming off a 255-yard rushing performance against Unaka, Hardin hit the ground running again. His 40-yard touchdown run with 9:38 remaining in the first quarter gave the Eagles a lead they never relinquished.
Twin Valley (2-6) managed just 50 yards of total offense – compared to 324 for the Eagles – and Larry Justice accounted for the team’s only TD.
Twin Valley 0 0 0 8—8
Rye Cove 16 8 14 0—0
Scoring Summary
RC – Mason Hardin 40 run (Matthew Hardin run)
RC – Jessee 10 pass from Mason Hardin (Mason Hardin run)
RC – Mason Hardin 54 run (Darnell run)
RC – Barnette 18 pass from Darnell run failed)
RC – Mason Hardin 26 run (Matthew Hardin run)
TV – L. Justice 11 run (Rife run)
Team Stats
First Downs: TV 5, RC 13; Rushes-Yards: TV 27-41, RC 43-296; Passing Yards: TV 9, RC 28; Comp.-Att.-Int.: TV 3-10-0, RC 2-3-1; Fumbles-Lost: TV 4-3, RC 1-0; Penalties-Yards: TV 3-30, RC 6-55; Punts-Average: TV 2-48, RC 2-35.5
Gate City 49, John Battle 21
Michael Calhoun rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns as the Gate City Blue Devils downed John Battle for a Mountain 7 District victory.
Luke Reed also had two touchdown runs for Gate City (4-5, 2-3), which led 21-7 at halftime.
Battle (1-7, 0-4) received two touchdown receptions from Zane Poe and another one from Nick Lail.
Gate City 14 7 7 21—49
John Battle 7 0 0 14—21
Scoring Summary
GC – Jenkins 9 run (Reed kick)
JB – Lail 52 pass from Thurston (Farley kick)
GC – Jenkins 38 pass from Reed (Reed kick)
GC – Reed 2 run (Reed kick)
GC – Reed 2 run (Reed kick)
JB – Poe 38 pass from Hutton (Farley kick)
GC – Calhoun 12 run (Reed kick)
GC – Calhoun 7 run (Reed kick)
GC – Sallee 36 fumble return (Reed kick)
JB – Poe 54 pass from Hutton (Farley kick)
Sullivan East 21, Sullivan North 14
Mason Hayworth rushed for 127 yards as Sullivan East got off the schneid by winning its first game of the 2019 season.
Hayworth set the tone with an 80-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Dylan White’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Lake Mullins late in the second quarter put the Patriots (1-8) ahead to stay.
Hunter Brown also scored for East, which piled up 301 yards of total offense.
Union Co. 18, Sullivan Central 12
The Sullivan Central Cougars came up short in their search for win No. 3 of the 2019 season.
Central (2-7) led 12-6 at halftime, but Union County (4-5) controlled the final two quarters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.