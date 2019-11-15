George Wythe took a 63-21 win over Parry McCluer on Friday night in the Region 1C football playoffs.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
PREP FOOTBALL: VHSL playoff pairings and the final playoff power points rating scale of 2019
-
VHSL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Tazewell makes the cut for first time since 2014
-
HISTORY WITH HAYES: Memories never die for those who keyed J.J. Kelly’s 1999 upset of Powell Valley
-
Kingsport man dies following hit-and-run in Bristol
-
Wolfe, Denny Kale
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.