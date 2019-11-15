Eight high school playoff games involving local teams in Southwest Virginia took place tonight. 

Included in the results is Wise County Central's first-ever playoff win, a 28-16 victory over Richlands. 

In other results, 

Union 20, Gate City 19 

George Wythe 63, Parry McCluer 21 

Northside 48, Richlands 28 

J.I. Burton 44, Castlewood 0 

Ridgeview 49, Marion 7

Patrick Henry 41, Honaker 14 

Chilhowie 47, Thomas Walker 0 

Two games will be played on Saturday, Tazewell at Graham and Eastside will host Holston 

