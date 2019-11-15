Eight high school playoff games involving local teams in Southwest Virginia took place tonight.
Included in the results is Wise County Central's first-ever playoff win, a 28-16 victory over Richlands.
In other results,
Union 20, Gate City 19
George Wythe 63, Parry McCluer 21
Northside 48, Richlands 28
J.I. Burton 44, Castlewood 0
Ridgeview 49, Marion 7
Patrick Henry 41, Honaker 14
Chilhowie 47, Thomas Walker 0
Two games will be played on Saturday, Tazewell at Graham and Eastside will host Holston
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.