VHSL Football, Region 1D Playoffs: Patrick Henry defeats Holston, 29-6. The Rebels now 12-0 and headed to the regional finals.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments