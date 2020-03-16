NASCAR announced tonight that all racing events -- including spring race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway April 3-5 -- will be postponed through May 3.
The statement reads: “The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3rd, with plans to return racing in Martinsville. We appreciate the patience of our fans and we look forward to returning to the race track. We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts. What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone’s safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together.”
According to the BMS website, speedway officials will continue to work closely with NASCAR on a rescheduled race date, while maintaining contact with local and federal government and health officials for the latest information on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Ticket-holders on file at Bristol Motor Speedway and through Food City stores may use their April 3 - 5, 2020 tickets for the postponed event, choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20% or choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price, BMS said. The event credit can be applied toward any admissions, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield tickets, camping, fan hospitality and pit passes. The 120% event credit can be used during the remaining 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any Speedway Motorsports owned track, subject to availability, according to the BMS website.
Fans are advised to hold their current tickets and are asked to complete an exchange request form to start the process (this form will be live starting Wednesday. Ticket office representatives will follow up with fans within two to three regarding the status of their request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.